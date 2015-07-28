Pine table and chairs

Taking something old and making it useable again is a growing trend. The whole idea of up-cyling doesn't just mean restoring a piece to its original usability. It can mean changing its use and giving it a new function. Either way, you end up with something new form old. In a previous life this was a Victorian pine washstand and looked dated. With some loving tender care and steel blue paint, it has been given a new lease of life. It has vintage silk on the left, adding to the overall appeal. It would be the perfect table in any hall or bathroom and would prove useful for a number of things, from storing makeup to keys and letters.