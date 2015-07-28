Pine table and chairs

Tables and chairs are quite often taken for granted. This does not have to be the case however. With a little bit of planning and thought, you can give yourself something beautiful to sit on. Dining need not be dull or done at a regular dining table, not considering some of the options below. There are a multitude of options, from new to up-cycled to antique. And not just for dining either. You can sit in the garden, eat outside, or just have a table for lamp.
Simple can be the easiest way to take control. This outdoor dining set is beautiful as it is and you needn't do anything to it other than treat it yearly to stop it rotting. Ageless and classic, it can be used year after year and never look tired. Unstained pine is a beautiful colour in its natural state. However, it also gives you the option to stain it any colour you like, meaning you can make it personal. Very easy to clean, it is wipeable, making it an ideal, low maintenance piece of furniture.
These chairs are beautiful and unique. Made only from wood and rope, they are very environmentally friendly. With Scandinavian design and excellent quality craftsmanship, your money here is an investment. They look different to anything you will have seen before. Moveable to two different positions, they make a lovely addition to any garden. Whether you want to be sitting reading or lying back enjoying the sun and breeze. And when it comes to winter, you simply fold them away for storage.
Sometimes pine can be reclaimed, like it has been here. The base is pine and the top is an original butchers block. It is a fantastic way to use older elements to make a stunning piece of usable kitchen wear. Add a couple of high stools to this to make it a central hub in the kitchen. You could use it as a breakfast bar or just a work surface and storage island. Either way, it will be a lovely talking point. With 2 drawers and 2 cupboards that can be opened from either side, it makes this piece incredibly versatile.
Sometimes pine can be understated and underused as a wood. People often prefer oak, but here you can see how lovely pine can be. The darken timber looks aged and will continue to age well. This small table is a perfect lamp table or side table. You could keep you books on it, coffee, anything at all really. It's size makes it very usable in a variety of spaces from the bedroom to the living room.
Modern doesn't always suit the room. In this image the beams across the ceiling, the sideboard and fireplace hark of traditional decor and a modern table and chairs would feel out of place. Antique pine is the perfect option for this dining scenario. Easily seating six people, this dark wood table and chairs are perfect for entraining. Ageless and classic, they wouldn't look out of place in a country house setting.
These chairs and table are something a little different. The chairs are very normal in the grand scheme of things, but the table is definitely different. It makes great use of an old item that would have just been put in the bin otherwise. Quirky and a focal point, the door table is a great project that most people could probably try themselves. Pine doors can be bought fairly cheaply, if you don't have one that you were going to remove anyway. Lending itself to being stained any colour also means it will go with any dining room or kitchen decor.
Country chic doesn't have to be drab and ugly. This lovely small table and chairs would fit in a variety of different coloured rooms due to its inoffensive cream colour, that all coordinate with each other. The base is pine, helping keep the costs down, but it has a veneered oak top, giving it an edge. The top is protected to make it easy to clean and it will last a long time. The chairs are padded for extra comfort during mealtimes and adding to the luxury feel. The table edges and are slightly distressed to help soften the look of the table, giving the effect it is well used and well loved.
This table fits in this room perfectly. A classic looking table in a modern setting. Its sheer size makes it fit the room above all else. The whole room, with the white neutral paint, large windows and lots of light, make the dark table the showstopper. Perfect for entertaining a large dinner party, this table sits wonderfully well in this room. Dining rooms are a place of gathering to eat and share words, and this room is perfect for that.
Taking something old and making it useable again is a growing trend. The whole idea of up-cyling doesn't just mean restoring a piece to its original usability. It can mean changing its use and giving it a new function. Either way, you end up with something new form old. In a previous life this was a Victorian pine washstand and looked dated. With some loving tender care and steel blue paint, it has been given a new lease of life. It has vintage silk on the left, adding to the overall appeal. It would be the perfect table in any hall or bathroom and would prove useful for a number of things, from storing makeup to keys and letters.
Using simple design and old pine timbers, Dove and Grey have made this wonderful table and chairs. With modern chairs on one side and a bench on the other, they blend the best of both worlds. This set wouldn't look out of place in the garden or in the house. Made in England using reclaimed timber, it is the perfect balance of function and design. The frame is a simple X design and can sit four to six people.