This updated Edwardian home is fit for a royal family

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Chevening Road, London, NW6, GPAD GPAD Modern kitchen
Our homify 360° for today flaunts quite the regal look. Located in Chevening Road, London, this Edwardian private residence in the historic Queens Park Conservation Area got treated to a roof extension and basement addition in order to meet the growing needs of its residents.

London-based firm GPAD Architecture & Interior Design took the wheel for this task – let’s see how they succeeded…

The rear side

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern houses
Chevening Road, London, NW6

What a pretty picture! Coated in soft neutrals, the rear terrace and volume provide the perfect contrast to the house’s front side, which enjoys a more classic/Edwardian style, not to mention presents a different colour scheme and set of textures/patterns. 

Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

Open-plan elegance

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern kitchen
Chevening Road, London, NW6

Floating through those glass doors into the rear volume brings us in contact with this open-plan layout, where we locate the kitchen and dining room, both styled up to the nines. 

The reconfiguration of the interior maximizes space and increases natural light into the property, with luxury materials and bespoke joinery adding both charm and warmth to the spacious family home.

A king’s sleeping space

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern style bedroom
Chevening Road, London, NW6

This bedroom certainly didn’t get left behind when elegance was handed out – how often do you get to gawk at such magnificence that’s been translated into an upholstered headboard, plush scatter cushions, a striking wall mirror and most impressive ceiling pendants acting as bedside lighting?

A most magnificent bathroom

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern bathroom
Chevening Road, London, NW6

Now this is truly impressive, and we don’t just mean the fabulous view that the bather gets to enjoy while soaking up some bubbles. Just see how combining the right materials (such as marble flooring with stainless steel finishes) can result in a glamorous (yet not too lavish) design.

Want to check out some more images of this house? Of course you do…

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern living room
Chevening Road, London, NW6

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern kitchen
Chevening Road, London, NW6

Next up on our viewing list: This overlooked home got a clever glass extension.

17 easy-peasy home projects that'll make you love DIY
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts on this house?

