This updated Edwardian home is fit for a royal family

Our homify 360° for today flaunts quite the regal look. Located in Chevening Road, London, this Edwardian private residence in the historic Queens Park Conservation Area got treated to a roof extension and basement addition in order to meet the growing needs of its residents.
London-based firm GPAD Architecture & Interior Design took the wheel for this task – let’s see how they succeeded…
What a pretty picture! Coated in soft neutrals, the rear terrace and volume provide the perfect contrast to the house’s front side, which enjoys a more classic/Edwardian style, not to mention presents a different colour scheme and set of textures/patterns.
Floating through those glass doors into the rear volume brings us in contact with this open-plan layout, where we locate the kitchen and dining room, both styled up to the nines.
The reconfiguration of the interior maximizes space and increases natural light into the property, with luxury materials and bespoke joinery adding both charm and warmth to the spacious family home.
This bedroom certainly didn’t get left behind when elegance was handed out – how often do you get to gawk at such magnificence that’s been translated into an upholstered headboard, plush scatter cushions, a striking wall mirror and most impressive ceiling pendants acting as bedside lighting?
Now this is truly impressive, and we don’t just mean the fabulous view that the bather gets to enjoy while soaking up some bubbles. Just see how combining the right materials (such as marble flooring with stainless steel finishes) can result in a glamorous (yet not too lavish) design.
