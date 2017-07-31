This British garden house knocks it out the park

Our homify 360° discovery for today comes from architectural company Re-Format Llp, who had the distinct pleasure of working on a 1960s modernist dwelling, dubbed The Garden House. Thanks to decent refurbishments, major extension and re-cladding, this structure became an eye-catching dream design that doubled in size (contrary to planning policy, but with strong support of local politicians).
Let’s take a look…
How striking do those black and white hues contrast with the fresh greens of the landscape? But colours aside, focus your attention on the structure itself and allow yourself to appreciate the sheer style (and size) that it gets to flaunt.
Most definitely not a garden house one gets to see every day!
The look-at-me style is already present at the front entrance (10 out of 10 for first impressions!), where the honey-toned wooden front door enjoys prominence as it’s surrounded by the monochrome colour scheme of the façade.
Even from the interior get-go, the house treats us to a subtle style that is also filled to the brim with elegance – thank you, minimalism!
To counteract with the monochrome hues, which enjoys a major presence on the inside as well, some warm browns and dazzling golds join the colour scheme in the form of focal walls and wall art.
Double-height windows always ensure a striking view of the exteriors. And we already know by now that a staircase can perfectly fulfil the function of an eye-catching décor piece. But mix the two together and what do you get? This breathtaking area that allows one a picture-perfect view of the surrounding grounds while ascending to the next floor!
Let’s scope out a few more images of this delicious style.
