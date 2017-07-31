Your browser is out-of-date.

The old gatehouse with a dazzling new side

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Here on homify 360°, we have definitely had our fair share of discoveries, from rear extensions and terraces to bathrooms and full-on renovations that styled up entire houses. But a gatehouse? Well, there’s a first time for everything…

Mirfield-based team Orange Design Studio bring us this little gem in Westfields Lodge, a historic gatehouse that had been left in a state of disrepair by the local authority for more than 25 years. The building was procured with the intention of carrying out a sensitive restoration programme on the existing fabric and doing so, bringing the building back to life.

Of course the end results are stunning and inspiring, otherwise we would not be sharing it with you!

A new look

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

In addition to the restoration programme, the building required new accommodation that would bring it up to today's living standard. These would provide spaces that would be both practical and large in proportion.

The concept for the addition was to provide a product of its time, that would be juxta-positioned adjacent to the gatehouse, accessed via a shard of light. This was achieved with the use of a bespoke designed glazed link, which connected the new extension and the existing gatehouse.

The back side

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

You’ll be forgiven for thinking we’ve accidentally crossed over to another project, for this image does not resemble what one would usually associate with a typical gatehouse – sheer evidence just how fabulous this little structure truly is, as this really could pass for a new extension added to a modern-day family home, or even a fabulous little garden house!

The stylish and spacious interiors

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

From that superb back yard and through the glass bi-fold doors we go, bringing us into contact with this super modern space that could pass for a stylish little living room.

Need a professional touch in your living room (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

A sizzling cooking space

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Sharing in the living room’s open-plan space is this killer of a kitchen that, although it doesn’t take up a lot of legroom, still presents all the required elements – and it does so with an enormous amount of subtle style! 

Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this gatehouse’s new look.

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge, Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

Westfields Lodge

Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio
Orange Design Studio

We’d love to know what you think of this gatehouse’s new look.

