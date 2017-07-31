The old gatehouse with a dazzling new side

Here on homify 360°, we have definitely had our fair share of discoveries, from rear extensions and terraces to bathrooms and full-on renovations that styled up entire houses. But a gatehouse? Well, there’s a first time for everything…

Mirfield-based team Orange Design Studio bring us this little gem in Westfields Lodge, a historic gatehouse that had been left in a state of disrepair by the local authority for more than 25 years. The building was procured with the intention of carrying out a sensitive restoration programme on the existing fabric and doing so, bringing the building back to life.

Of course the end results are stunning and inspiring, otherwise we would not be sharing it with you!