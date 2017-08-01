A Hampshire family home that'll leave you in a spin

Our newest homify 360° discovery goes by the name of ‘Bell House’, a new-build private house situated on an exceptional hilltop site overlooking the River Hamble, the Solent and the Isle of Wight, with a design derived from the nautical interests of the client and the local building tradition.
The house, built by RE-FORMAT LLP, enjoys stunning views and is almost totally obscured from public view by dense tree covers.
Shall we take a look?
The experts in charge of this striking design didn’t stumble into the project by accident; they were selected from a list of architects recommended by the conservation officer, as they seemed to excel at bringing natural light into buildings, which was one of the main aims of the client.
In addition, they are also quite adept at adding detail to their designs, which is evidenced here at the house’s front side – how strikingly vivid is that brick-clad, warm-toned façade as it offsets with Mother Nature’s fresh blues and greens in the background?
A spot of tea? A late lunch? How about an evening dinner under the glittering night sky? This wooden deck seems like the perfect spot to indulge in all that, and more!
But back to the house and the pros’ commitment to detail – just see how that warm-hued brick joins up with the wood, glass and a range of other materials to sketch a most impressive rear façade.
It would seem the warm colour scheme of the exterior façade was so successful, it was carried over into the interiors, for here we get to enjoy the same hot reds and beach-like tones adorning not only the walls and floors, but also various furniture pieces.
And, of course, that fresh garden view is an ever-present backdrop!
Speaking of which, a landscape of such magnificence surely can’t be ignored simply because you’re indoors. That is exactly why numerous floor-to-ceiling glass doors were included in the house’s design, as well as elements like balconies and terraces that promote outdoor living.
We’ll leave you with a few more images of this tremendous family home in its remarkable location.
Speaking of striking style, you need to check out Beyond this door lies a truly stupendous Georgian home.