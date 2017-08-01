A Hampshire family home that'll leave you in a spin

Our newest homify 360° discovery goes by the name of ‘Bell House’, a new-build private house situated on an exceptional hilltop site overlooking the River Hamble, the Solent and the Isle of Wight, with a design derived from the nautical interests of the client and the local building tradition.

The house, built by RE-FORMAT LLP, enjoys stunning views and is almost totally obscured from public view by dense tree covers.

Shall we take a look?