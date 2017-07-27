What to know when pressure washing your patio

A little bit of effort this weekend will see your patio looking good as new—and it's always a great idea to get it maintained before autumn and winter arrive, just ask any professional gardener! A pressure washer is the quickest and easiest way to get your flagstones looking fabulous, but if you're not sure how to go about the process, this handy guide is your ultimate go-to reference tome. Read on and see how easy it is to get your garden seating area gleaming!
First things first, you need to get any pots, furniture or other bits and bobs moved away from your patio. A clear space is far easier to work with and you don;t want to risk damaging anything.
Once your stones are cleared of furniture, grab the broom and give the whole surface a really good brush, to remove as much loose debris and grit as possible. The more you get off, the less will fly up and hit you when you get to the washing!
Be sure that you have a good strong flow of water through to your machine, without any air locks. You'll need a hose at least 7.5m in length and half an inch thick and if you're using a hose reel, it must be fully unwound, to prevent kinks. Be sure you have all the connectors that you need as well, for the tap and the machine.
With everything ready to go, you can get your pressure washer connected to the mains and tested, to ensure you have a good steady energy source and enough lead to reach out to the patio!
Before you get the water flowing, be sure to throw some detergent down. This will really help things along, but you need to be careful, as different surfaces will require specific cleaning agents. You'll also find that some offer weather protection as well, which will come in very handy during the cold and wet UK winter months!
All pressure washers come with a range of nozzles, which make cleaning your gaps that bit easier, so invest in a little trial and error time, so see which nozzles work well for your surface. Hard jet nozzles will literally cut through any amount of grime and muck and won't need any extra scrubbing!
Once your done, it's time to simply sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour!
