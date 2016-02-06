Renovation and Makeover of a historic house

This two-storey home, or 'Vine Cottage' to give it's proper name, has undergone a transformation thanks to Phillips Tracey Architects. The house, thought to be build during the 1700s, was weighed down with more recent additions and unsympathetic alterations that were an attempt to modernise the property, but instead compromised its traditional charm.
With the support of local planning and conservation officers, Phillips Tracey were able to restore the home to its former glory and carry out a modernisation that was sensitive to the history of the property, whilst also providing more space and a practical open plan layout for the occupants.
Let's take a look around!
The original structure, most probably built during the 18th century, had been heavily altered beyond recognition. 19th century additions combined with more recent additions, introduced when the house was remodelled in the 1960s.
The result was a hodge-podge of styles and features that hid the fundamental beauty and charm of this period home, which actually forms part of a linear group of traditional buildings fronting Weston Green, a conservation area near Thames Ditton.
To provide more living space for the occupants, the architects expanded the existing accommodation to the rear, as well as into the roof. They also raised the level of the ground floor so that it now sits above the adjoining pavement, which reduces the risk of moisture damage. Here you can see the rear extension and a glimpse of the new dining room.
The dining room, as you can see here, looks fresh and light thanks to the white colour scheme and modern skylight. Flourishes of colour can be seen on the bookshelf, which also hosts ornaments and sculptures, and the worn-looking upholstery of the chairs introduces a warm and a homely feel to the room.
Pristine white walls with contrasting grey tiles create a fresh canvas on which a distinctive classical style can be projected. From the choice of art work to the vintage style furnishings, this living room is stripped-back to basics, with the focus on the original features, such as the wood burner in the fireplace. The room has an almost austere feel to it, with no elaborate colours or distractions, but certainly retains a sense of elegance.
The loft space has been utilised and now contains a classical home study, with vintage style furniture and the same muted tones we saw in the living room.
Natural light pours in from the skylight above, making the room feel welcoming. The small details, such as the classic gold door handles and desk detailing, really finish off the interior scheme.
The bedroom is packed with romantic charm. The exposed brick painted chalky white gives the room a hint of fairytale-chic and the gilded-edged mirror fits perfectly with the rest of the romantic style décor.
Not only is this house a dream in terms of the interiors, but there is also a lot to be said for the eco-friendly design, too. Non-toxic, naturally sourced materials were used in preference of non-recyclable, man-made materials.
The bathroom takes a step back from the classical theme, instead displaying modern units and contemporary tiles. Function and beauty combine for a simple yet stylish bathroom, that despite being more modern than we might expect, maintains the colour scheme seen elsewhere in the home.
