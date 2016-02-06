Renovation and Makeover of a historic house

This two-storey home, or 'Vine Cottage' to give it's proper name, has undergone a transformation thanks to Phillips Tracey Architects. The house, thought to be build during the 1700s, was weighed down with more recent additions and unsympathetic alterations that were an attempt to modernise the property, but instead compromised its traditional charm.

With the support of local planning and conservation officers, Phillips Tracey were able to restore the home to its former glory and carry out a modernisation that was sensitive to the history of the property, whilst also providing more space and a practical open plan layout for the occupants.

Let's take a look around!