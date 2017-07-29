8 seriously awesome features every garden should have

Finally, don;t overlook the importance of a little romance! If you and your partner have slaved away over a stunning garden design, you need to be able to enjoy the results, which is why a secluded little dining table, complete with candles and comfortable seating, is a must. Treat yourselves… you know you deserve it!

For a little more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating a winter wonderland garden.