8 seriously awesome features every garden should have

press profile homify press profile homify
Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
What makes a garden special these days? Anyone can have striking flowers and a patio, but if you want to go all out, you need to think a little more outside the box. Professional gardeners are an endless source of inspiration for out if the ordinary touches to make a garden come to life, but just to get you started, we've found a few additions that we think you'll love and we won't charge you a planning consultation fee! Come with us now as we give you the lowdown, as you'll definitely want at least one of these suggestions for your own space.

1. A pizza oven.

Backofen, wohnfeuer wohnfeuer Eclectic style garden Stone
wohnfeuer

They don't just look cool in the corner of your garden you know! A pizza oven also makes for a fantastic alternative to boring barbecues! You can really cater to every dietary need of your guests with one of these!

2. Oversized boardgames.

Greenline Peyzaj, GREENLİNE PEYZAJ GREENLİNE PEYZAJ Modern garden
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

When the sun's out and you want to spend as much time in your garden as possible, you need to up the entertainment factor slightly! Oversized boardgames always seem a lot more fun than their smaller counterparts. 

3. A fabulous water fountain.

homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify

Start small with your water features and they will be easy to manage and place. A little corner installation is ideal, but go all out with at least thee colour and pebbles you choose!

4. A comfortable seating area.

Yu-Ga Otel-Alaçatı İZMİR, Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık GardenSwim baths & ponds
Tuncer Sezgin İç Mimarlık

Why bother having a gorgeous garden at all, if you're not going to be able to relax and spend time in it? Comfy seating is absolutely critical to making your garden stand out, so don't skimp on the cushions.

5. A hot-to-trot firepit!

Bahçe ürünleri, Dekorhane Ev ve Bahce Dekor Urunleri Ltd Sti Dekorhane Ev ve Bahce Dekor Urunleri Ltd Sti GardenFire pits & barbecues
Dekorhane Ev ve Bahce Dekor Urunleri Ltd Sti

When you want to extend how much time you can comfortably spend in your garden, you need to take into account the ambient temperature,which is where striking firepits come into their own! Offering soft light and warmth, they are a perfect addition!

6. An extravagent water feature.

Bloementuin bij carre boerderij, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Country style garden
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

Got a little more space to play with? Then let's take some inspiration from more traditional and heritage properties! A large stone fountain will always be a terrific garden focal point, but don't forget to really think about the surrounding plants too.

7. A heavenly bridge.

Dom na wsi, Piekarek Projekt-Paweł Piekarek Piekarek Projekt-Paweł Piekarek Country style garden
Piekarek Projekt-Paweł Piekarek

Talk about the perfect solution for any garden that happens to have a river running through it, or even just a bloody big pond! A cute little garden bridge will add a touch of magic and mystery to your outdoor space. Not to mention practicality as well!

8. A romantic spot for dinner.

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Finally, don;t overlook the importance of a little romance! If you and your partner have slaved away over a stunning garden design, you need to be able to enjoy the results, which is why a secluded little dining table, complete with candles and comfortable seating, is a must. Treat yourselves… you know you deserve it!

For a little more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating a winter wonderland garden.

Simple is the Best and Here is Why
Are you going to take the plunge and invest in any of these items?

Discover home inspiration!

