These fab kitchen storage ideas will make your life easier

When it comes to having an organised home that runs smoothly and with the precision of a finely tuned machine, effective storage is key—and we don't think that any room is in more dire need of extra stashing zones than your kitchen. Think about it; everybody cooks, eats and convenes in that one room and as a result, there is HUGE potential for untidiness, which leads to a lack of hygiene and before you know it, you have pests! It's a sliding scale that you need to stay on top of, which is why we've found some brilliant ideas for extra kitchen storage and we're going to let you in on them all, right now!

We've included some ideas that are designed to take advantage of dead or overlooked space, so we're confident that your kitchen planner will be able to work at least a few of these ideas into your design for you, so let's start looking!