Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These fab kitchen storage ideas will make your life easier

press profile homify press profile homify
Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen, Davonport Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to having an organised home that runs smoothly and with the precision of a finely tuned machine, effective storage is key—and we don't think that any room is in more dire need of extra stashing zones than your kitchen. Think about it; everybody cooks, eats and convenes in that one room and as a result, there is HUGE potential for untidiness, which leads to a lack of hygiene and before you know it, you have pests! It's a sliding scale that you need to stay on top of, which is why we've found some brilliant ideas for extra kitchen storage and we're going to let you in on them all, right now!

We've included some ideas that are designed to take advantage of dead or overlooked space, so we're confident that your kitchen planner will be able to work at least a few of these ideas into your design for you, so let's start looking!

1. Stealthy larder cupboards are brilliant, as they open up to reveal a wealth of very specific storage solutions that seem to triple the usable space inside! We love the door racks, in particular!

Contemporary design redefined, Neptune Neptune Small kitchens
Neptune

Contemporary design redefined

Neptune
Neptune
Neptune

2. When you don't want mess or appliances on display, we think that these pseudo-industrial shutters are the perfect solution! Chic, understated and yet ideal for the job, they are the whole package.

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

3. Do you always struggle to find somewhere in the fridge for your drinks? Then it might be time to consider a specific refreshments fridge, built into your island. Always within reach, we think it's a great idea!

Timeless Greys Rencraft Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
Rencraft

Timeless Greys

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

4. By not allowing any dead space to be created in your kitchen, you'll find that you have more storage than you need! These cabinet-flanking shelves really up the game!

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames LINLEY London Modern kitchen
LINLEY London

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames

LINLEY London
LINLEY London
LINLEY London

5. Ultra slim pull-out larder cabinets open up those annoying little pockets of space into magnificently helpful shelving systems! You'll be shocked at how much you can get in them too!

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lisa Melvin Design

Countryside Retreat—Living Space

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

6. Think your kitchen corners are just an annoyance? Think again! Bespoke corner drawers give you the neat aesthetic you want, but with ingenious added storage!

Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Davonport

Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Getting enough top cabinet space is tricky, but not if you choose long cupboards and cantilevered doors that simply open up at the touch of your hand! Ignoring bulky doors here has made the huge cabinets look more proportional!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A corner carousel cabinet used to really be the only option for getting more from the space, but these days, ergonomic pull out and extending shelves are really going the extra mile!

Magic Corner Solution Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Magic Corner Solution

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

9. We love a large kitchen island, but they can be a little monolithic and solid, unless you turn them into a one-stop-storage-shop! We think they are perfect for stashing the crockery, where you can see and appreciate it!

Brilliance in Simplicity: How to Evoke Old World Charm with Reclaimed Oak, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Country style kitchen
The Wood Galleries

Brilliance in Simplicity: How to Evoke Old World Charm with Reclaimed Oak

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

10. Ever noticed how much space recipe books take up? Then they should probably get their own niche shelving, complete with integrated lights!

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

11. Including the occasional open front shelving system in your kitchen allows you to keep your most frequently used items within easy reach at all times and not just that; it looks more interesting too.

Clerkenwell WC1: Minimal Professional Home, Increation Increation Classic style kitchen
Increation

Clerkenwell WC1: Minimal Professional Home

Increation
Increation
Increation

12. We've never considered installing round corner cabinets in our kitchens before, but we will now! Just imagine how handy they could be, as a home bar, for example!

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Classic style kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

13. It's true what they say; sometimes, the simplest solutions are the best! If you need extra storage but have no room for cabinets, how about a hanging pan rack? We love the rustic aesthetic they contribute to!

The Oval , Fine Fitted Interiors Fine Fitted Interiors Kitchen
Fine Fitted Interiors

The Oval

Fine Fitted Interiors
Fine Fitted Interiors
Fine Fitted Interiors

14. Can you spot the ingenious storage here? It's the slide-in cutting board niches, to the left of the sink! Talk about making a small patch of space work a whole lot harder!

Classic Kitchen Design NAKED Kitchens Classic style kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

Classic Kitchen Design

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

15. Finally, we wanted to show you these double top cabinet, built up to the ceiling. They create a uniform aesthetic, but literally double the amount of cupboard space you get! GENIUS!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more great kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: The 'good enough' approach to kitchen cleaning will change your life.

A Northern Irish family's charming remodelled home
Which of these ideas would work perfectly in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks