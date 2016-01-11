homify says relax! Create a restful space in your home

After a busy day at work, what could be nicer than coming home to a perfectly restful and relaxing space? After all, the last thing you want is to have to tidy, try to make your home feel a little more welcoming or friendly, isn't it? Well, we have some top tips for decorating your home that will mean every day feel likes a spa day!
From beautiful textiles through to soft lighting and even a place for your furry friends, we have got this under control, so why don't you sit back, unwind and think about how you could integrate some of these ideas into your home?
If you are keen to create a rest area in your home, one key aspect that will need looking at is the textiles that you have in place. Bear with us, we aren't crazy! We are, however, passionate about accessories, so have you got enough cushions, floor pillows and throws? What materials are they covered in?
We bet you're starting to see what we mean now! You should be aiming for soft, stroke-able and luxurious textiles and we think that this room, from Meritxell Ribé, has really gotten the vibe right! With soft chenille cushions, in earthy tones, this is a spot we could definitely relax in!
This might not be a ground-breaking tip, but it is surprising just how many people opt for style over comfort. Don't do it! Think about the tired version of you and how much they would appreciate curling up on a soft and comfortable sofa.
You really don't have to compromise between style and comfort any more, this isn't the dark ages! We think that having an idea of the style of sofa you want for your rest area is great, but be open minded about the cushion filling, as that could make a lot of difference.
A rest area has absolutely no need of ferociously bright lighting, so leave that in the kitchen and opt for something far more subtle, warm and even dimmable!
Let's imagine that you are laid on your (comfortable!) sofa and feel a little sleepy. A nice nap would be just the ticket, but you can't drift off because the lighting is too bright. Disaster! With table and floor lamps, this no longer becomes an issue, as you can turn some off, dim others and just luxuriate in the lovely low lighting. We are sleepy just thinking about how great that sounds!
A rest area will be most commonly created in a living room and as such, some functional furniture really is a necessity, but you can lessen the impact by making sure that pieces are small, movable and perfectly attuned to your Zen vibe!
We like this example, complete with a small side table, armchair and a rug, as none of these items will prevent some solitary relaxation time and can easily be moved out of the way if you fancy trying your hand at some yoga or meditation!
A staple in any rest area, an open fire or woodburner makes for a wonderful and luxurious finishing touch. Not only beautiful and relaxing, they are, of course, practical, helping to heat your home simply and organically, but it's the effect of watching flames as they flicker that really seems to calm a busy mind.
We think that after a long day, the best course of action would be a long hot bath or shower, popping on some snug pyjamas and curling up in front of a roaring fire. Can you think of anything more blissful and relaxing? We don't think we can!
Pets have a wonderful ability to reduce tension and stress, making them fantastic little relaxation buddies, so we don't think you can possibly create a rest area that isn't pet-friendly. Adding in some toys for them to play with, some furniture that they like to jump on or just a throw that you know they like the smell of will encourage your furry friends to join you. As pet owners, we love an evening of cuddling with our lovely animals and always feel far more rested afterwards, so give it a try!
If you are keen to embrace a little more Zen in your life, take a look at this Ideabook: Oriental Chic: Get The Look. We think you'll see some lovely correlation to our ideas here.