homify says relax! Create a restful space in your home

After a busy day at work, what could be nicer than coming home to a perfectly restful and relaxing space? After all, the last thing you want is to have to tidy, try to make your home feel a little more welcoming or friendly, isn't it? Well, we have some top tips for decorating your home that will mean every day feel likes a spa day!

From beautiful textiles through to soft lighting and even a place for your furry friends, we have got this under control, so why don't you sit back, unwind and think about how you could integrate some of these ideas into your home?