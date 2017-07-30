Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 easy-peasy home projects that'll make you love DIY

press profile homify press profile homify
​Pocket Park, Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

Let's be honest; we'd all LOVE to be considered DIY geniuses, but very few of us actually are! So many of us seem to have a tendency to jump straight into more complicated projects, get them a bit wrong, wind up disillusioned and then we are calling out the professional plumbers and tradesmen anyway, which we could have done from the start, but there is a way to become the DIY savant that you've always wanted to be! If you focus on smaller, easily attainable projects first and build your confidence, you'll soon find that you are ready to tackle anything, which is why we though we should give you a list of tasks to master! Come and take a look at our suggestions and think about which room you want to start in, but take our advice and leave bathroom things until you have a little more plumbing confidence under your belt!

1. Installing a deck in your garden is super easy, if you stick to an angular design. Work up to curved shapes, once you've got your technique down.

Small town garden homify Modern garden
homify
homify

2. Painting your kitchen cabinets will give them a whole new lease of life, but make sure you use the right pain, follow all the instructions and don't rush it!

Hand painted traditional kitchen in Hertfordshire John Ladbury and Company Classic style kitchen
John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company

3. Reuse a fallen branch, to create eye-catching and modern interior shelves. It's easy yet impactful, just as all DIY should be!

homify Living roomShelves
homify
homify

4. Installing a toilet isn't hard at all, if you turn the water off and simply swap one out for another and leave all the plumbing in place! Treat yourself to a new seat too!

Low-level WC Set with Cast '814' Cistern & D-shape Seat UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomToilets
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

5. Upholster a chair, to give your furniture a far more personal touch. You don't need to be a savant with the sewing machine, as usually, a simple staple gun and some patience will do the trick.

Lungsod Collection, bococo bococo Living roomAccessories & decoration
bococo
bococo

6. Painting a brick wall might sound easy as pie, but to do a proper job, you need to get into every crevice and facet, to create a seamless finish. Choose the right tools, don't rush and be prepared to do more than one coat!

MN Residence, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style dining room
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Painting your walls might sound like a simple task, but there are a lot of things to consider. Be sure that you are actually taking the time to prime and clean and you'll see a serious improvement in your finishes!

in-toto Marlow Kitchens Design Studio, in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Modern kitchen
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

8. Tile a splashback in your kitchen, to revive a tired old room. You really can't go wrong here, as long as you use tile spacers and proper adhesive!

Vibrant Ceramic Tile Splashback homify Classic style kitchen splashback,backsplash,ceramic tiles,tiles,induction hob,alessi,classic,traditional,smeg,aqua
homify
homify

9. Make some pallet furniture and guests will swear blind you must be a master carpenter! Coffee tables for indoors and sofas for the patio will all be a doddle to create but beautiful once you do!

LIVINGS, decomania decomania Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
decomania
decomania

10. Upcycle some existing chairs, rather than throwing them out! With a decent sanding, some pretty paint and maybe even a handmade cushion or two, you'll have brand new chairs!

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

11. Craft a chopping board out of scrap wood and you'll have to turn away orders from family and friends! Simple scraps, glued and clamped together, then shaped, will look great!

Oskeey Chopping Board Oskeey KitchenKitchen utensils
Oskeey
Oskeey

12. Build a brick firepit to keep you warm in the garden and you'll really be heating your DIY efforts up! You don't need to be an expert bricklayer to manage this!

The Tweed Lithic Fire Modern garden
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

13. Unclog your own drains and you'll be able to wave goodbye to expensive call-out fees for the pros! A great tip is to flush hot water with white vinegar, baking soda and fresh lemon juice down your plug holes, once a week.

sink Première Interior Designs Modern kitchen Quartz White
Première Interior Designs
Première Interior Designs

14. Repair some cracked grout by chipping it out with a Stanley knife and redoing it, carefully! Nobody will ever know there was damage there to begin with!

Evolution Large Flat Metro Tiles homify Walls & flooringTiles metro tiles,large,flat,gloss
homify
homify

15. Build a simple coffee table to create a natural focal point in your living room and we think that after just a couple of compliments, you'll feel ready to try your hand at something bigger… like a bed!

Vintage coffee table “RUSTIC” NordLoft - Industrial Design Living roomSide tables & trays
NordLoft—Industrial Design
NordLoft - Industrial Design

16. Erect your own greenhouse! It's really not that hard and they all come with assembly instructions, so lay your pad and get building! Just wait for a nice day, so it is a pleasure, not a chore!

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify
homify

17. Laying your own gravel path is so simple, but looks beautiful! Maybe you have a future as a landscape architect!

​Pocket Park, Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Country style garden
Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur
Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur

For more DIY tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap and easy DIY garden projects.

This epic home is hidden behind an East London terrace
Which of these projects are you tempted to tackle?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks