17 easy-peasy home projects that'll make you love DIY

Let's be honest; we'd all LOVE to be considered DIY geniuses, but very few of us actually are! So many of us seem to have a tendency to jump straight into more complicated projects, get them a bit wrong, wind up disillusioned and then we are calling out the professional plumbers and tradesmen anyway, which we could have done from the start, but there is a way to become the DIY savant that you've always wanted to be! If you focus on smaller, easily attainable projects first and build your confidence, you'll soon find that you are ready to tackle anything, which is why we though we should give you a list of tasks to master! Come and take a look at our suggestions and think about which room you want to start in, but take our advice and leave bathroom things until you have a little more plumbing confidence under your belt!