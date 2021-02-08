11 grass-free garden ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

We know that there was an age when a luscious lawn was a must-have for any truly gorgeous garden, but that was a long time ago, and far more contemporary aesthetics are gaining popularity now! Add in the fact that so few of us really have the time needed to maintain a grass garden and you can really understand why professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects are seeing far more requests for lawn-free spaces!

If you can't imagine a garden without a scrap of grass and the thought of a no-grass garden terrifies you, come with us now, for you will still definitely be inspired by these artificial grass- and grass-free garden design to ditch that lawn embrace something easier to manage!



