11 grass-free garden ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

Césped artifial jardinería, Allgrass Solutions Allgrass Solutions Modern garden
We know that there was an age when a luscious lawn was a must-have for any truly gorgeous garden, but that was a long time ago, and far more contemporary aesthetics are gaining popularity now! Add in the fact that so few of us really have the time needed to maintain a grass garden and you can really understand why professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects are seeing far more requests for lawn-free spaces! 

If you can't imagine a garden without a scrap of grass and the thought of a no-grass garden terrifies you, come with us now, for you will still definitely be inspired by these artificial grass- and grass-free garden design to ditch that lawn embrace something easier to manage! 


1. A surprise idea!

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d'extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

No, this isn’t a real grass garden! It's actually a fantastic variety of artificial grass, which gives you the green finish and organic look of standard lawns, but with none of the hassle! Simply lay it down and do nothing! What could be simpler? You have to admit that it looks great against all the natural wood here! 


2. Grow your own.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden sleepers,raised beds
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

With all that space that a lawn would have wasted up for grabs, why not get a little more creative AND practical? A purpose-built garden allotment will not only look amazing, it will also provide you with a good portion of your weekly nutritional needs as well! Amazing!

3. Cafe style.

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

When you have a small garden to contend with, there is usually little chance of including grass anyway, but don't lament this fact, embrace it! Because gardens without grass offer just as much potential in terms of style and functionality. 

We think that a decked courtyard garden, complete with a stylish bistro furniture set, is the ULTIMATE in chic and romantic garden designs!


4. Go potty!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue & Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

We really have gone potty for this grassless garden design, as the menagerie of large planters and pots have made this a space to truly covet! Easy to maintain, lovely to look at and perfect for a spot of alfresco dining, you'd never miss a lawn here!

5. Patio perfection.

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

What can be easier to maintain than single and flagstones? Talk about little to no ongoing work and yet, with some comfortable seating in place, this is still a fantastically usable and enjoyable garden! Who needs a lawn?

6. A colour explosion!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

When you decide that grass isn't for you, you really do need to think of a different way to inject some serious colour into your garden, or it could look a bit drab. Painted walls, unusual plants and a myriad of lovely textiles, such as rugs and cushions, all have us thinking that this design is inspiration heaven!

7. Tap into your zen.

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

Japanese-inspired gardens are super and often negate grass altogether, in favour of more chic shingle, paving slabs and even water features. We are fully on board with the idea, as just look at how relaxing, peaceful and restorative this garden looks, without a blade of grass to be seen!

8. Integrated design.

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established

Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

And another example of how amazing artificial grass garden designs can be…  

What with the uniform in-built seating, integrated flower beds and chic stone patio, there really wasn't any space left for real grass, which would add in an unpredictable element here, which is why faux lawn segments were the perfect choice! The carefree aspect is just so fantastic!

9. Sociable, not time-draining.

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

We LOVE this garden! Every inch an impressive outdoor space, it loses nothing by not having any grass in place, as stylish furniture has really taken up the mantle of being the focal point! Contained natural elements, that's the key here!

10. Go for texture.

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Grass is great, but it doesn't really light up the imagination, does it? For something more tactile, unusual and decedent, we LOVE the use of stone as the main material here! Gabions offer a somewhat industrial look, while the contained boulders and pebbles will just look after themselves and change colour according to age and weather conditions. Grass doesn't do that!

11. Fake it!

Césped artifial jardinería, Allgrass Solutions Allgrass Solutions Modern garden
Allgrass Solutions

Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions

Some of the varieties of artificial lawn that are available to buy these days are just spectacular and very convincing too! What we love here is that a terrific built-in grilling station has been flanked by realistic fake grass, to offer a natural gathering spot for diners, but with no upkeep needed. High heels, dropped food… none of that would matter here!

Bonus idea: A rustic seating spot

New wooden canopy and woven seat Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden garden seat,bench,pergoda,canopy
Yorkshire Gardens

New wooden canopy and woven seat

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Looking to score a free garden design? Depending on your DIY skills, this rustic seating spot could be the ideal project to spice up your no-grass garden, because look—no grass needed! And should you not relish the thought of constructing your own garden furniture and/or pergola, don't fret—that's what our professionals are for! 


Bonus idea: A sloping style

Front Garden water feature Cherry Mills Garden Design Modern garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Front Garden water feature

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

We love the detailed-yet-not-too-intricate design that adds so much appeal here. Those little steps, the raised garden beds, that round water feature, the scattering of flowers and bushes that boost this garden's lushness without including a touch of lawn. 


The pros of a grass-free garden design

The Final Result Of The Turf Laying Project Fantastic Gardeners Classic style garden
Fantastic Gardeners

The Final Result Of The Turf Laying Project

Fantastic Gardeners
Fantastic Gardeners
Fantastic Gardeners

If you’re really into garden ideas with no grass, then artificial lawn / turf is what you’re seeking. But first ensure you weigh the pros and cons to see if a no-grass garden is the right choice for you! 

• Garden designs with artificial grass enjoy a consistently pleasing aesthetic, regardless of the weather. That’s because the weather doesn’t affect the appearance of turf the same way it does a natural lawn.

• As a grass-free garden doesn’t require much maintenance, it can be the more convenient choice for the owner who couldn’t be bothered with watering, fertilising, etc.  

• Artificial grass can be the more cost-effective option over time as it doesn’t require you to buy fertilisers, pesticides, trimmers, a lawnmower, etc. 


The cons of a grass-free garden design

View from the back of the garden Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

View from the back of the garden

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

• If you’ve opted for a good-quality artificial turf brand, it can be expensive to install. But remember a professional installation also adds to your investment, as your grass needs to be fitted to the highest standards. 

• The fitting process takes longer to install compared to planting real grass in a garden. 

• Even the most beautiful artificial grass garden design still won’t provide that enticing scent of a freshly mowed lawn.  

We still have many more Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior…  


 


Are you inspired enough to take on a no-grass garden? 

