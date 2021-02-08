11 grass-free garden ideas you'll wish you'd thought of

We know that there was an age when a luscious lawn was a must-have for any truly gorgeous garden, but that was a long time ago, and far more contemporary aesthetics are gaining popularity now! Add in the fact that so few of us really have the time needed to maintain a grass garden and you can really understand why professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects are seeing far more requests for lawn-free spaces!
If you can't imagine a garden without a scrap of grass and the thought of a no-grass garden terrifies you, come with us now, for you will still definitely be inspired by these artificial grass- and grass-free garden design to ditch that lawn embrace something easier to manage!
No, this isn’t a real grass garden! It's actually a fantastic variety of artificial grass, which gives you the green finish and organic look of standard lawns, but with none of the hassle! Simply lay it down and do nothing! What could be simpler? You have to admit that it looks great against all the natural wood here!
With all that space that a lawn would have wasted up for grabs, why not get a little more creative AND practical? A purpose-built garden allotment will not only look amazing, it will also provide you with a good portion of your weekly nutritional needs as well! Amazing!
When you have a small garden to contend with, there is usually little chance of including grass anyway, but don't lament this fact, embrace it! Because gardens without grass offer just as much potential in terms of style and functionality.
We think that a decked courtyard garden, complete with a stylish bistro furniture set, is the ULTIMATE in chic and romantic garden designs!
We really have gone potty for this grassless garden design, as the menagerie of large planters and pots have made this a space to truly covet! Easy to maintain, lovely to look at and perfect for a spot of alfresco dining, you'd never miss a lawn here!
What can be easier to maintain than single and flagstones? Talk about little to no ongoing work and yet, with some comfortable seating in place, this is still a fantastically usable and enjoyable garden! Who needs a lawn?
When you decide that grass isn't for you, you really do need to think of a different way to inject some serious colour into your garden, or it could look a bit drab. Painted walls, unusual plants and a myriad of lovely textiles, such as rugs and cushions, all have us thinking that this design is inspiration heaven!
Japanese-inspired gardens are super and often negate grass altogether, in favour of more chic shingle, paving slabs and even water features. We are fully on board with the idea, as just look at how relaxing, peaceful and restorative this garden looks, without a blade of grass to be seen!
And another example of how amazing artificial grass garden designs can be…
What with the uniform in-built seating, integrated flower beds and chic stone patio, there really wasn't any space left for real grass, which would add in an unpredictable element here, which is why faux lawn segments were the perfect choice! The carefree aspect is just so fantastic!
We LOVE this garden! Every inch an impressive outdoor space, it loses nothing by not having any grass in place, as stylish furniture has really taken up the mantle of being the focal point! Contained natural elements, that's the key here!
Grass is great, but it doesn't really light up the imagination, does it? For something more tactile, unusual and decedent, we LOVE the use of stone as the main material here! Gabions offer a somewhat industrial look, while the contained boulders and pebbles will just look after themselves and change colour according to age and weather conditions. Grass doesn't do that!
Some of the varieties of artificial lawn that are available to buy these days are just spectacular and very convincing too! What we love here is that a terrific built-in grilling station has been flanked by realistic fake grass, to offer a natural gathering spot for diners, but with no upkeep needed. High heels, dropped food… none of that would matter here!
Looking to score a free garden design? Depending on your DIY skills, this rustic seating spot could be the ideal project to spice up your no-grass garden, because look—no grass needed! And should you not relish the thought of constructing your own garden furniture and/or pergola, don't fret—that's what our professionals are for!
We love the detailed-yet-not-too-intricate design that adds so much appeal here. Those little steps, the raised garden beds, that round water feature, the scattering of flowers and bushes that boost this garden's lushness without including a touch of lawn.
If you’re really into garden ideas with no grass, then artificial lawn / turf is what you’re seeking. But first ensure you weigh the pros and cons to see if a no-grass garden is the right choice for you!
• Garden designs with artificial grass enjoy a consistently pleasing aesthetic, regardless of the weather. That’s because the weather doesn’t affect the appearance of turf the same way it does a natural lawn.
• As a grass-free garden doesn’t require much maintenance, it can be the more convenient choice for the owner who couldn’t be bothered with watering, fertilising, etc.
• Artificial grass can be the more cost-effective option over time as it doesn’t require you to buy fertilisers, pesticides, trimmers, a lawnmower, etc.
• If you’ve opted for a good-quality artificial turf brand, it can be expensive to install. But remember a professional installation also adds to your investment, as your grass needs to be fitted to the highest standards.
• The fitting process takes longer to install compared to planting real grass in a garden.
• Even the most beautiful artificial grass garden design still won’t provide that enticing scent of a freshly mowed lawn.
We still have many more Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior…