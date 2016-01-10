Unleash your home's potential by creating extra space

With today's housing market the way it is, it is becoming increasingly difficult for first time buyers to get on the property ladder and even when they do, it is often with a house that is much smaller than they'd hoped for. This brings problems in the form of not having enough usable room to comfortably live, but there are ways to get around the issue.
Today's article will show you how to unlock some of the hidden spaces in your home, in order to gain a far bigger living area, without having to spend more than your budget. We know that you love your possessions, so if you can't bear to part with any of them and definitely do need more room, then this is the article for you!
If you have filled the main body of the house with your belongings and you are in dire need of an extra room or even a usable space, have you considered digging down into your basement and converting it? One of the most common ways to extend a property, the process is becoming increasingly simple, as well as more reasonable, financially speaking.
We think this fabulous subterranean room from MYAH shows the potential that basements have to offer in regards to creating space and with some daylight imitating bulbs, you'd never know you were underground. Perfect!
While a garage already has a practical function, could it also serve a fun one, while creating space? As long as you have enough room to actually park your car in there, does it matter what the rest of the space is used for? Yes, if you can create a fantastic media or playroom in there!
We think dual function rooms are fantastic as everybody wins and all needs are met, thanks to only a little compromise. Though this might be a little colourful for some petrol heads, we think the kids area in this garage makes for some great daddy daycare potential!
A balcony is not just for standing on and when your home design mission involves creating space in your home, it can be put to some very good use indeed, as seen here!
When space is at a premium in your home, why not extend your living room out onto your balcony, thus creating an al fresco seating area that is warm and dry all year round. A small patio heater would ensure that even in winter, this space would be enjoyable and with large seats placed outside, you can open up your living space a little, making it seem much larger. Magic!
Now this is a tip that we can all take inspiration from, as awkward spaces have a tendency to be totally ignored and wasted. That doesn't need to happen any more, as creating some fantastic built-in storage is much simpler than you might imagine.
We think this walk-in wardrobe is a great solution to the problem of wasted loft conversion space and those sloping cubbyholes are just inspired! Ideal for storing clean bed linen and towels, nothing has been left spare here and the space that must have been saved in other rooms is immense! Creating space has never been so easy!
So often overlooked in the scheme of things, your stairs could be a vital part of your creating space mission, if only you could harness the potential that they offer!
Though this example has turned the area into a mini garden, just imagine what else you could get under there, from bookshelves through to seating or even a home bar! All the trinkets you have collected over the years would fit under there perfectly, freeing up room in other areas and making your home far much larger with very little effort!
Creating space really can be as easy as just increasing your storage, as the less items you have out on display, the simpler and cleaner your home feels and we all know that less clutter equals more space! Even if it is merely a perceived increase in space, you will find that having clever and integrated storage wherever possible will certainly allow you to live in a neater and more ordered fashion, which in turn will keep your living spaces feeling much larger.
If you are keen to learn a bit more about storage solutions, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Bedroom Storage. We think there will plenty to inspire you to think about your own storage set up.