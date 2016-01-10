The Blue House in Devon

Found at the edge of Dartmoor National Park, this incredibly eye-catching property has a story to tell and it might just surprise you.

The design team reveal that. ’The part two-storey dwelling replaces a small 1930s style bungalow. The architecture reflects the scale and form of the area with narrow span slate roofs, timber frame walls clad with weatherboard, with plan form broken up to reflect patterns of traditional Devon buildings in a way that contributes to a new rural vernacular based on a more environmentally responsive strategy. The design incorporates a robust, passive approach incorporating new technologies and standards being highly insulated, making maximum use of solar gains, solar PV and thermal panels, ground source heat pumps providing hot water, electricity and central heating.’

Apart from us giving you a slight clue with the name of this article, we bet you weren't expecting this huge property to be so ecologically sound, were you? The question is, can environmentally-friendly, large projects truly have it all and be beautiful inside?

Let's find out!