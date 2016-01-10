The Blue House in Devon

Found at the edge of Dartmoor National Park, this incredibly eye-catching property has a story to tell and it might just surprise you.
The design team reveal that. ’The part two-storey dwelling replaces a small 1930s style bungalow. The architecture reflects the scale and form of the area with narrow span slate roofs, timber frame walls clad with weatherboard, with plan form broken up to reflect patterns of traditional Devon buildings in a way that contributes to a new rural vernacular based on a more environmentally responsive strategy. The design incorporates a robust, passive approach incorporating new technologies and standards being highly insulated, making maximum use of solar gains, solar PV and thermal panels, ground source heat pumps providing hot water, electricity and central heating.’
Apart from us giving you a slight clue with the name of this article, we bet you weren't expecting this huge property to be so ecologically sound, were you? The question is, can environmentally-friendly, large projects truly have it all and be beautiful inside?
Let's find out!
It's not just the colour that draws our attention to this amazing project, though it certainly does help, it is the overall size, shape and feel as well as the deeply ecological ethos behind it. What a chameleon the house is and as it blends into the horizon seamlessly, we are keen to know more about it.
Trewin Design Architects are the team behind this intriguing building and they have taken the brief and delivered something so unique and perfectly fit for purpose that we really don't know where to begin. How they have done so, while also making it so stunning is really beyond us.
Though great for giving some insight as to the sheer enormity of this house, the first picture gave little away about the more environmentally-conscious aspects and that is something we are keen to learn more about. Walking around the property, we can find telltale signs of ecological responsibility, such as an entire roof of solar panels.
Mounted at the optimum angle for constant power generation, these panels contribute a great deal to the energy offset of this home and next to the plethora of grey and blue accents. They even look good, too!
Walking inside the house, it becomes clear that nothing has been compromised in order to live in a more sustainable and responsible fashion. In fact, if anything, this is one of the most beautiful homes we have ever seen the inside of.
Lashings of white keeps the space feeling airy, light and calm, while a natural wood floor reminds us gently that this is a household that loves nature and seeks to be a positive impact on it, not a drain. This kitchen is just so contemporary, yet homely and we love the black accents that really highlight the crispness of the rest of the room. Gorgeous!
With an unbeatable view, lashings of wood and a super relaxed, semi open plan vibe, this living room is the absolute epitome of good living, don't you think? Decorated in a wonderfully understated way, the house seems to remain humble at every turn and showcases elements that reiterate how important an organic and wholesome approach to planet stewardship is to the residents.
Of course, the lovely woodburner is stepping forward and reminding us that this is no 'on-grid home' that seeks to waste energy at every opportunity, but if you didn't know, we don't think there are any clues as to the green design at play.
We have noticed, as you probably also have, that in every room the outside world almost seems to be framed, through a myriad of windows and doors, making it almost appear as art. What a fabulous way to express a deep connection to nature.
Even here in the bedroom, though curtains shut out the world at the bottom level, the top still allows for gorgeous frames of the day and night sky to permeate the room, which we suspect is why it has been decorated so plainly. What could actually compete with nature itself?
In a house that seeks to be less wasteful and more grateful, we think it's only right that every inch of space has been put to good and clever use, so the inclusion of a mezzanine study, overlooking the bedroom, is fantastic. Neither cramped nor over the top, this very usable and calm spot would be perfect for carrying out some important work tasks, while also staying connected to other household members.
So, there you have it. Huge, beautiful design projects can also be environmentally-friendly, which means that none of us have any excuse to not start drawing up our dream home.
If you like the idea of building an environmentally-friendly home, take a look at this Ideabook: Eco-Houses. We think the future will be very bright if people keep creating things like this!