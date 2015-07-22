A forward-thinking barn conversion

The entire space is open plan, yet subtly divided through its layout and flooring. The kitchen is divided from the other spaces through the introduction of dark tiles, drawing an invisible boundary between the dining area and kitchen. This separates the function of these two spaces without the need for partitions.

Overall, Jamie's Farm is a great initiative to help vulnerable children get back on track, all set away from the chaos and influences of the city.

To see another sensitive farm conversion, take a look at this historical Cotswolds barn with a modern twist.