This Northern Irish seaside home got a 180° makeover

Today’s homify 360° discovery began when Coleraine-based experts Williams Creative Design were approached by a client that had a home on a unique site situated in Portstewart. The house, which had been derelict for some time, had a layout that turned its back on the view towards the Strand beach – and the residents required some modern-day style as well as fresh views and natural lighting inside their home.
Let’s take a look at the results…
Not many homes get to flaunt such a spacious yard, especially not one that enjoys privacy and beautiful views, which is exactly why this house has to make the most of this piece of backyard treasure.
Just have a look at the multiple glass doors and generous windows that look out onto the yard, not to mention the charming little terrace that acts as the go-to spot in-between the yard/garden and the house.
Speaking of the terrace, once you float across it over the threshold into the house, you enter this beautiful open-plan living space, where we get the living room, kitchen and dining area all bathed in the same wonderful natural lighting.
And let’s not forget the north-coast views seeping indoors thanks to those generous sliding glass doors.
Now that’s what we call cooking with a view. This L-shaped culinary space presents adequate countertop surfaces for working, as well as ample legroom for moving about. Shaker-style cabinets, a breakfast bar and decent storage space complete the ‘must have’ list in this kitchen.
The rooms upstairs also get to enjoy that supreme view, like this comfy-looking lounge that seems quite perfect for quality family time or socialising with a few friends, or even just relaxing by your lonesome self.
Potted plants add a touch of freshness, as well as set up a visual link with the greenery outside.
A most perfect family home, indeed!
