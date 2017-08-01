This Northern Irish seaside home got a 180° makeover

Today’s homify 360° discovery began when Coleraine-based experts Williams Creative Design were approached by a client that had a home on a unique site situated in Portstewart. The house, which had been derelict for some time, had a layout that turned its back on the view towards the Strand beach – and the residents required some modern-day style as well as fresh views and natural lighting inside their home.

Let’s take a look at the results…