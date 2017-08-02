Is this the UK's most incredible fisherman's cottage?

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from London team Des Ewing Residential Architects. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? A new dwelling added to a row of fisherman's cottages – something a little bit different than what we usually have here on homify, right?

This project was started because the existing end terrace of a row of fishermen's cottages had been unsympathetically modified over the years and had fallen into poor repair. Planning permission was obtained for a single replacement dwelling which, on initial appearance, seems to be two cottages.

By continuing the rhythm of the original row, the enlarged dwelling blends with its original neighbours and is an improvement to this Area of Townscape Character.