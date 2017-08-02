Your browser is out-of-date.

Is this the UK's most incredible fisherman's cottage?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from London team Des Ewing Residential Architects. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? A new dwelling added to a row of fisherman's cottages – something a little bit different than what we usually have here on homify, right? 

This project was started because the existing end terrace of a row of fishermen's cottages had been unsympathetically modified over the years and had fallen into poor repair. Planning permission was obtained for a single replacement dwelling which, on initial appearance, seems to be two cottages.

By continuing the rhythm of the original row, the enlarged dwelling blends with its original neighbours and is an improvement to this Area of Townscape Character.

The exterior façade

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

The dwelling's exposed location necessitates clipped eaves, bush hammered granite cills, and aluminium-clad sliding sash windows. The front terrace and parking areas are finished in York stone and basalt cobbles. There is no exposed timber except for the heavy hardwood front door, which has been turned 90° to provide shelter from the prevailing winds. 

The entryway

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Upon entering we can immediately start appreciating the abundance of natural lighting that seeps indoors, not to mention the beautiful views. 

The cottages overlook the boatyard and the sea beyond. And although the main kitchen/living/dining areas also have sea views, they are private from the coastal path that passes in front of the house.

Light-filled spaces

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

French doors open onto a sheltered patio at the rear that catches the sun until late in the day. And here we can see the freshness that filters indoors and spreads around the entire open-plan layout, including that delightfully styled kitchen around the corner.

Eye-catching touches

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

We just love the patterned carpet that not only adorns the staircase, but also adds a decent amount of colour and motif to the top floor areas – so much so that additional décor pieces aren’t even required!

Shall we scope out a few more images of this charming sea-facing home?

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages, Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New dwelling added to row of fisherman's cottages

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this cottage’s style? 

