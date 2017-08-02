This Victorian-style home is actually a fab new build

London team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery: a new-build replica home set in a conservation area. But this project’s background story is as interesting as the end results are striking…

The planning process to achieve permission for this scale of replacement dwelling extended over two years and required two planning applications, given its sensitive location. The planning authority is generally against new development on this main avenue, as it is located within a Conservation Area. This resulted in the professionals in charge having to demonstrate that their proposed replacement dwelling was of greater quality than the building it would replace.

This was achieved by having discussions, presenting 3D models to show the new building fitting into its setting, and by ensuring that they detailed the external brickwork to match neighbouring properties as closely as possible.

Scope out the breathtaking results below…