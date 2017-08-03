A detached Surrey home with a surprising new addition

Once upon a time, a large detached property on a private estate in Old Woking, Surrey originally benefited from a large, single-storey extension. However, one day, architectural firm Corebuild Ltd from Chessington was commissioned to completely underpin the existing structure, open up and remove the existing roof and add an entirely new storey, including a new roof. And being the expert pros that they are, the team agreed to do so, as well as include a new staircase, a hand-built kitchen and new windows and doors to the existing and extended house.

Shall we see how this turned out?