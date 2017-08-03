A detached Surrey home with a surprising new addition

Once upon a time, a large detached property on a private estate in Old Woking, Surrey originally benefited from a large, single-storey extension. However, one day, architectural firm Corebuild Ltd from Chessington was commissioned to completely underpin the existing structure, open up and remove the existing roof and add an entirely new storey, including a new roof. And being the expert pros that they are, the team agreed to do so, as well as include a new staircase, a hand-built kitchen and new windows and doors to the existing and extended house.
Shall we see how this turned out?
The beauty of the house aside for just a moment, there is so much potential here in the back yard! The space, the clean layout, the cute little dining area perfect for al fresco socialising, the expertly crafted garden… amazing!
And as we can see, the house itself also presents a charming build, with clean neutral colours and a touch of texture to ensure a visually pleasing end result.
Shall we see what it looks like on the inside?
How perfect is this kitchen? The island, the contemporary-style stools, the touch of dazzle ensured via the modern appliances – this kitchen seems quite perfect as a working zone (which all kitchens are, of course) and a comfortable little socialising space!
But wait, there’s more – a few feet away from the kitchen we locate a dining room and comfy-looking little lounge area, with all three spots in this open-plan layout getting to bask in the same decadent natural lighting that spills indoors via the windows and glass doors.
Varied colour palettes and materials are quite successful at distinguishing the various zones from one another.
Even as we float towards the next storey via the staircase, we still can’t spot a single gloomy corner anywhere, for natural lighting and soft neutral hues are present just about everywhere.
The house also provides two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, also styled up to the nines to continue that oh-so charming interior style we’ve become accustomed to.
And how perfectly committed does this bathroom seem to keeping its clutter at bay with those drawers and cabinets? Most definitely a space that can provide heaps of inspiration!
