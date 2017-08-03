Your browser is out-of-date.

A detached Surrey home with a surprising new addition

Johannes van Graan
Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
Once upon a time, a large detached property on a private estate in Old Woking, Surrey originally benefited from a large, single-storey extension. However, one day, architectural firm Corebuild Ltd from Chessington was commissioned to completely underpin the existing structure, open up and remove the existing roof and add an entirely new storey, including a new roof. And being the expert pros that they are, the team agreed to do so, as well as include a new staircase, a hand-built kitchen and new windows and doors to the existing and extended house. 

Shall we see how this turned out?

The back yard

Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
The beauty of the house aside for just a moment, there is so much potential here in the back yard! The space, the clean layout, the cute little dining area perfect for al fresco socialising, the expertly crafted garden… amazing!

And as we can see, the house itself also presents a charming build, with clean neutral colours and a touch of texture to ensure a visually pleasing end result.

Shall we see what it looks like on the inside?

A magazine-worthy kitchen

Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
How perfect is this kitchen? The island, the contemporary-style stools, the touch of dazzle ensured via the modern appliances – this kitchen seems quite perfect as a working zone (which all kitchens are, of course) and a comfortable little socialising space!

More space, more style

Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
But wait, there’s more – a few feet away from the kitchen we locate a dining room and comfy-looking little lounge area, with all three spots in this open-plan layout getting to bask in the same decadent natural lighting that spills indoors via the windows and glass doors. 

Varied colour palettes and materials are quite successful at distinguishing the various zones from one another.

Going upstairs

Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
Even as we float towards the next storey via the staircase, we still can’t spot a single gloomy corner anywhere, for natural lighting and soft neutral hues are present just about everywhere. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

A brilliant bathroom

Surrey - Old Woking, Corebuild Ltd
The house also provides two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, also styled up to the nines to continue that oh-so charming interior style we’ve become accustomed to. 

And how perfectly committed does this bathroom seem to keeping its clutter at bay with those drawers and cabinets? Most definitely a space that can provide heaps of inspiration! 

Speaking of which, do you know How to clean your bathroom the RIGHT way?

We love it, but are curious to know what you think of this house...

