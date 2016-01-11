The big advantages of smaller homes

When we think of small houses we are immediately concerned with the disadvantages brought by the lack of square feet. We are focused more on what we are to lose (space) rather on what we are going to gain. What are the advantages of a small house, though?

Firstly, living in a smaller space means fewer expenses and maintenance, which inevitably leads to more money in your pocket and more free time. Smaller house are also warmer and welcoming. In case you are still focused on the losses, we decided to create a list of six advantages small homes have and see whether we can change your minds.

Take notes, have fun and, as always, get inspired!