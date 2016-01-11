Inside the American Dream Home

The suburbanisation of cities is a global phenomenon, which has seen the traditionally dense and clustered urban centres spread out beyond what many would have previously thought imaginable. Increased car ownership has only fuelled this expansion as many come to see the suburbs as being the place to live for a happy life.
The idea of the
American Dream has become a by-product of this suburbanisation, with the idea spreading beyond the realms of the United States and into the places like the UK. Many can picture the American Dream home even without having set foot in one themselves.
In the following project you'll tour what could be the perfect modern adaptation of the American Dream home. We've certainly bought into the hype and we predict that you will also become smitten by this perfect family home!
As we approach the newly built home, there's no looking past that lovely lacework and period detail that gives the impression that this home has stood for decades. The white coated weatherboard façade, pitched gable roof and stacked stone chimney truly epitomise this classic style of home. Everything looks picture perfect with the garden also looking well manicured.
Once you get past the charm of yesteryear we can begin to appreciate the modern, practical aspects of the design, such as the positioning of the windows, which ensure each room is lit by precious natural light.
Stepping into the garden we can see how it is clear that the decisions taken during the design of this home closely honour the historic homes found in America, although the garden itself reminds us of the great estates found at home here in the UK. Although everything appears amazing from the outside, the real success of the project is what awaits inside…
Although the ideas about amenity have changed over time, there's no denying the homeliness and comfort achieved in this country style interior is so well executed. The pictured sitting room bears the features of a country style home, with a functional marble fireplace and attractive bay windows.
The plan offers a functional layout that make use of all desired elements of the historical American style. The upstairs level is where you'll find the home's three bedrooms with attached en suites, all of which are characterised by a full-height ceilings and the lovely country style décor.
A desire to seek natural light is played out in the other half of the plan, with the attached dining area being surrounded by full height windows and glass doors. When the sun has set the room remains well lit by many spotlights and the incredible rustic hanging lights seen hovering above the dining table.
The décor enjoys touches of modern influence, including the choice of upholstery chairs and matching dining set. This picture reminds us of another similar project: A Most Charming Rustic Home. The curious who click will be rewarded to see a home with a façade and interiors that are all made from timber.
Today's kitchens are always best kept simple and practical, so unsurprisingly this kitchen has been designed with this in ethos in mind. The country style décor continues with the cabinetry and finishes, maintaining the style despite the presence of high-tech modern appliances. Overall its a perfect setting for the keen home chef to express themselves without limitations.
After touring this home you'd undoubtedly expect to learn that this project was from America—well you'd be mistaken! The architecture team responsible are a German based company called The White House American Dream Homes. Be sure to check out more examples of their residential portfolio!