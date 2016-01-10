You can decorate an apartment in a weekend

Even those of us that have been really careful to decorate our homes in a way that we know we will like forever have the urge to freshen things up now and then. Whether you are bored of your furniture layout, fancy some new textiles or want to try something a little more daring, weekend decorating plans can be simple to execute and relatively inexpensive to complete.
Take a look at our top tips for decorating your home this weekend and see if anything fires your imagination. Even if you don't fancy grabbing a paintbrush and tackling a feature wall, there are plenty of other fast and easy techniques that you can put to great use in order to revamp and refresh your home.
Let's get creative!
To start your fast home revamp, nothing is easier or faster, yet makes such a big impact, as painting one of the walls in a vibrant colour. Feature walls are always fantastic, but opting for a wildly different colour will really make sure that your weekend decorating project is deemed a big and dramatic success!
We love this room, from Ângela Pinheiro, as the bright red wall is the real focus and alongside some well chosen small accessories in a similar colour, makes sure that any old furniture is totally overlooked, with the room feeling as though it has been totally transformed! So simple but effective!
Have you got some favourite photographs and prints stored away somewhere so that you can buy some frames and create a pretty gallery wall at some point? If the answer is yes, make this weekend the deadline to dig them out, as a gallery wall really can transform a home in a matter of seconds and all you need is a blank space that could use some cheering up!
Weekend decorating is all about easy to execute and impactful ideas that can draw attention to themselves and overshadow older or more uninspiring home items. Quick and easy really is the key.
How many of us have lots of books just sitting around our homes, looking for a spot where they belong? While we may have some bookshelves, we never seem to have enough, so how about including fitting some extra shelves in your weekend decorating plans?
On a plain or patterned wall, bookshelves that are chock full of great reads, memorabilia and pretty trinkets always give a room a real face lift, especially a living room, as guests will be able to enjoy your items and start new conversations based on what they have found. Who knew that bookshelves could be the perfect icebreaker?
To inject a little something extra into any room in your house, we don't think there is anything better than treating yourself to a new piece of statement furniture that has the real wow factor! Take a look at this fantastic picture and you'll see exactly what we mean.
If you can, picture this room without the lamp. It's nice, but it isn't striking, is it? Now, with the lamp, it looks high-end, ultra contemporary and super stylish. It effectively ties the whole monochrome theme of the room together and makes it really pop. Best of all, this was done as part of a weekend decorating project and took a matter of minutes!
Weekend decorating plans are a great excuse to grab your tool belt and let your creativity really flow, so if there is anything you have seen on homify that you think you could emulate, this weekend is the time to try it!
We have always liked upcycled furniture and items that have been made from repurposed pallets and wooden fruit crates, as they have such a rustic and shabby chic vibe, so a small project, such as this corner shelf, would be an ideal two-day project. You could even make a few and create something really unique, or try to make some matching items, such as tables or bookcases.
For a fast and effective pick me up in any room, plants can be your new best friend. Not only do they help to purify the air that you are breathing, they will add a much needed connection to the outside world and a splash of colour. Don't worry if you're not a natural gardener, as there are many varieties that are super low maintenance, yet still pack a real style punch. When weekend decorating plans can be as simple as a trip to the garden centre, you don't have an excuse not to embrace them!
For more budget decorating ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Tips For Budget Decorating. There are lots of great ideas that are not only purse-friendly, but could also be completed in a weekend!