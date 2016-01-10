You can decorate an apartment in a weekend

Even those of us that have been really careful to decorate our homes in a way that we know we will like forever have the urge to freshen things up now and then. Whether you are bored of your furniture layout, fancy some new textiles or want to try something a little more daring, weekend decorating plans can be simple to execute and relatively inexpensive to complete.

Take a look at our top tips for decorating your home this weekend and see if anything fires your imagination. Even if you don't fancy grabbing a paintbrush and tackling a feature wall, there are plenty of other fast and easy techniques that you can put to great use in order to revamp and refresh your home.

Let's get creative!