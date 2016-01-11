This family end terrace got upgraded

Presented with a lovely London family home in need of expansion, the construction team responsible for this lovely extension set their sights on improving existing design plans to create something truly perfect for the clients.
’In the instance of this project, the client had an architect draw a side extension, with a pitched roof, with a toilet at the back of the extension, off of the new kitchen/diner. We discussed the layout with the clients and their lifestyle and came up with an improved scheme. This included providing a storm porch to break up the roof line at the front, heavily detailed brick work to frame the door and mimic the existing house, relocating the toilet from the rear to the front of the house in the entrance hall, creating a small corridor which would provide a separate and closed off utility area, a lot of storage and most importantly a home office, to allow the clients to work from home, whilst keeping a tidy appearance in the house.’
Such attention to detail and steadfast commitment to surpassing client expectations is exactly why this extension looks so wonderfully integrated and fit for purpose, so let's take a closer look and get inspired!
From the front, this end terrace was already beautiful in a classic and understated way but, as with so many family homes in London, it needed to grow to properly accommodate the residents and their needs. That's when London Building Renovation came in and saved the day.
With architect plans already drawn up, they were swiftly improved upon to ensure that the side extension, as well as the larger redevelopment of the ground-floor, would be of the highest quality and as harmonious as possible with the existing building.
We think you'll agree that the end result has certainly met and surpassed those goals!
We always think that truly beautiful and symbiotic design is made or lost in the smallest details. Fortunately, there was no fear of them being neglected in this project, as the yellow brick that has been used will age and blend in perfectly with the existing house structure.The red brick accents are also a lovely nod to those already featured elsewhere.
The mark of a truly great build, regardless of size, is how well it integrates with existing structures and in the case of this extension, everything has been handled with a delicate touch and it shows.
From the rear of the house, we can get a real feel for what has been created. Although not the biggest extension that we've ever featured, it does look perfectly proportionate, stylistically balanced and eminently usable next to the original structure.
The grey door frames look perfect next to the grey slate roof tiles and it's this level of detailing that has made the extension as a whole so fantastic. The addition of a large horizontal skylight is a great idea, as that will help natural light to permeate the space at all times of day, helping to make it feel larger and more spacious than it actually is.
Isn't this room just unbelievably gorgeous? Though not enormous, it is being put to great use and you really get to appreciate just how invaluable that large skylight is. Having filled the room with vivid brightness, the space doesn't feel small or claustrophobic but, instead, open-plan and vast.
As an extra touch of style genius, we love the integral blinds that are featured in between the panels of glazing in the doors. Such a neat solution, they allow you to enjoy light control without messy cables disrupting the sleek lines of the doors. Fantastic!
Galley kitchens always appeal to us as they have such a cosy and nostalgic element to them. What could be never than being cordoned off, in your own little slice of food preparation utopia?
This kitchen really excites us as it makes perfect use of the specifically created room and doesn't waste an iota of space. The high ceiling allows for statement lighting, while the all white cabinets work together to make the room feel large and airy. We think the worktop/breakfast bar adds a lovely social dimension in a busy home and would be a wonderful location for family mealtimes.
Modern extensions can be so hard to meld with older homes, but we love it when design teams make a conscious effort to do so by really accentuating the original house, not seeking to overshadow or hide it.
We think the inclusion of some exposed original brickwork helps to tie this functional family room to an older terrace property. Although most of the interior speaks of modernity and practicality, this little slice of stonework acts as an architectural 'thank you' to the original house for being willing to grow.
