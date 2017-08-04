The flawless upgrade of a four-storey Surbiton home

Chessington-based professionals Corebuild Ltd bring us today’s homify 360° gem, after winning a three-way tender on being the main contractor for a four-storey Victorian property renovation in Surbiton.
The project featured the renovation of original fireplaces, as well as Victorian sash windows and tiles. In contrast to this, a highly modern single-storey rear extension was erected with bi-fold doors, poured resin floors and roof-light.
Let’s take a look!
The entire property was refurbished, including re-plastering, new electrics, plumbing, complete bathrooms and a full redecoration throughout. And although the front façade presents prime classic-style touches, this highly successful Victorian property renovation blends modern and original features seamlessly, especially on the inside…
How modern can you get? Bi-fold glass doors swing open to visually blend the fresh-green garden with the snow-white interior space that houses the dining room. And it would seem that the dining table and –chairs are the only elements in here that are not of the modern style, adding a touch of Scandinavian charm to this indoor space.
A few feet further we locate the kitchen, decked out in the same soft neutrals as the dining room. A touch of monochrome is ensured by casting the countertops in black, while some dazzle is brought forth by the stainless steel appliances.
And speaking of monochrome, that look reigns supreme in this bathroom, where bold blacks and stark whites present a most striking colour contrast.
Even the “in-between” zones like hallways and staircases flaunt style, as we can see here with the carpeted steps adorning a beach-brown look, making the whites of the wooden banister seem even more prominent.
Most definitely an eye-catching renovation and stylish family home to be inspired by!
