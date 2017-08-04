The flawless upgrade of a four-storey Surbiton home

Chessington-based professionals Corebuild Ltd bring us today’s homify 360° gem, after winning a three-way tender on being the main contractor for a four-storey Victorian property renovation in Surbiton.

The project featured the renovation of original fireplaces, as well as Victorian sash windows and tiles. In contrast to this, a highly modern single-storey rear extension was erected with bi-fold doors, poured resin floors and roof-light.

Let’s take a look!