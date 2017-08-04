Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This London terrace hides an incredible modern interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The location? London. The project? The complete refurbishment of a Victorian-terraced house. The professionals in charge? Corebuild Ltd from Chessington. 

The brief from the clients? To greatly increase the internal space in a contemporary style without losing the period feel of the house. 

Of course the brief was completed with supreme style, which is why we’re presenting the stunning end results to you right now…

The front façade

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern houses
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

Even though the front façade presents a picture-perfect vision of classic style and eye-catching cuteness (such as the bay windows, snow-white window frames contrasting with the sandy-toned brick walls, the green garden hedges ensuring a touch of freshness), there is no hint as to the modern appeal awaiting us on the inside…

A fabulous kitchen design

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern kitchen
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

We can definitely see ourselves revelling in some five-star cooking in this kitchen, not to mention mouth-watering dining in the dining area at the back! 

Just see how perfect the bright natural light filters indoors and how it casts a glowing spell on those red tones. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

The living room

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern living room
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

And speaking of red tones, this hot colour makes a full comeback in the living room, where it adorns not only the plush sofa, but also the brightly patterned floor rug. 

So, apart from the striking style witnessed here, what else was achieved in this renovation? The depth and size of the small cellar was expanded to create a more useful utility space; the existing roof structure was removed and replaced to create a guest suite; an extension was built in the look and style of the existing brickwork; and a complete renewal of the house’s mechanical and electrical systems was undertaken, among other things.

The bathroom of perfect charm

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern bathroom
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

This bathroom does everything right, from its cheerful yellow walls to that eye-catching stained-glass window! And how perfect do those subway-style wall tiles contrast with the wooden flooring? 

Let’s glance at a few more photos for additional inspiration…

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern bathroom
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

London, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern style bedroom
Corebuild Ltd

London

Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd
Corebuild Ltd

Up next on our viewing list: Behind this door lies a dream modern British home.

15 must-know tips for cheaper home insurance
We’d love to know what you think of this house!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks