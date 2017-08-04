This London terrace hides an incredible modern interior

The location? London. The project? The complete refurbishment of a Victorian-terraced house. The professionals in charge? Corebuild Ltd from Chessington.
The brief from the clients? To greatly increase the internal space in a contemporary style without losing the period feel of the house.
Of course the brief was completed with supreme style, which is why we’re presenting the stunning end results to you right now…
Even though the front façade presents a picture-perfect vision of classic style and eye-catching cuteness (such as the bay windows, snow-white window frames contrasting with the sandy-toned brick walls, the green garden hedges ensuring a touch of freshness), there is no hint as to the modern appeal awaiting us on the inside…
We can definitely see ourselves revelling in some five-star cooking in this kitchen, not to mention mouth-watering dining in the dining area at the back!
Just see how perfect the bright natural light filters indoors and how it casts a glowing spell on those red tones.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
And speaking of red tones, this hot colour makes a full comeback in the living room, where it adorns not only the plush sofa, but also the brightly patterned floor rug.
So, apart from the striking style witnessed here, what else was achieved in this renovation? The depth and size of the small cellar was expanded to create a more useful utility space; the existing roof structure was removed and replaced to create a guest suite; an extension was built in the look and style of the existing brickwork; and a complete renewal of the house’s mechanical and electrical systems was undertaken, among other things.
This bathroom does everything right, from its cheerful yellow walls to that eye-catching stained-glass window! And how perfect do those subway-style wall tiles contrast with the wooden flooring?
Let’s glance at a few more photos for additional inspiration…
