Former rock stars' studio becomes quirky narrow home

Here on homify, we have definitely had our fair share of interesting spaces and noteworthy structures. However, today’s piece is most unique, for it’s the first of its kind to be featured on our 360° segment: a former coach house that was converted into a sound studio in the 1980s and used for writing and recording by musical legends such as SAILOR and AC/DC!

Yes, if the walls of this East Sheen structure could only talk (or sing)… But back to the modern age, which saw the expert team Corebuild Ltd win a competitive tender to undertake the complete refurbishment of the studios and convert them into a residential house.

Let’s scope out the fabulously stylish results.