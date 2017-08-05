Your browser is out-of-date.

Former rock stars' studio becomes quirky narrow home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
East Sheen, Corebuild Ltd Corebuild Ltd Modern houses
Here on homify, we have definitely had our fair share of interesting spaces and noteworthy structures. However, today’s piece is most unique, for it’s the first of its kind to be featured on our 360° segment: a former coach house that was converted into a sound studio in the 1980s and used for writing and recording by musical legends such as SAILOR and AC/DC

Yes, if the walls of this East Sheen structure could only talk (or sing)… But back to the modern age, which saw the expert team Corebuild Ltd win a competitive tender to undertake the complete refurbishment of the studios and convert them into a residential house. 

Let’s scope out the fabulously stylish results.

A pleasant-looking home

Today, post-renovation, this structure flaunts a most elegant look with all the required modern touches like glass balustrades and bi-fold doors – and what exactly did you expect? The team did a superb job of meeting the client’s brief, which was to present a pristine home of modern design.

But what exactly did this project entail? Among other things, the significant underpinning of the existing structure; a complete new roof on all levels, using quarried welsh slate; an internal structural steel frame; all new electrics, plumbing, heating, entry system and underfloor heating; new staircases and custom-built joinery; three sets of bi-fold doors, new windows and glazed balcony area; and a new kitchen, bathrooms, tiling painting and floor coverings.

The new kitchen

Delicious style and ample space – two of our favourite things here on homify! This modern kitchen flaunts a comfy open-plan layout, meaning it has adequate legroom to share its space with perhaps a dining room or lounge, or something else entirely. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The new bathroom

The elegance continues in this modern bathroom, where oversized tiles adorn both floor and walls in a soft, sandy-coloured look. And just check out the superb commitment to visual space and storage, like the wall niches and floating cabinetry.

Most definitely an impressive house with a… dare we say it… even more impressive back story! 

Speaking of out with the old and in with the new, check out these 9 giveaways that your home is hopelessly outdated.

We’re curious to know what you think of this house, so write us a comment below!

