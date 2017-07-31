Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Stunning Garage Design Ideas to Leave You in a Spin

press profile homify
The Cricketers, KSR Architects & Interior Designers
If you can't see why garages are anything to get particularly excited about, we're about to show you! Don't simply think of these phenomenally handy spaces as somewhere to ditch your car or hoard junk, as they not only up the security factor of your property, they also add significant value as well and really do contribute to a far more organised life! 

We want to show you some prime examples of how garage design has been developing in recent years, so from amazing organisation systems inside, through to stunning exterior doors, come and take a look and make a few notes to give your architect, when you start planning your own!

1. A ground-level snug garage that is also a handy lift to a larger, more secure lock-up area below? WOW! What a way to start!

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift homify
homify

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift

homify
homify
homify

2. How about a garage that is actually part of the house and turns your cars into art? That's seriously integrated design!

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room KSR Architects & Interior Designers
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room

KSR Architects & Interior Designers
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers
KSR Architects & Interior Designers

3. A self-contained double garage unit, complete with hardwood doors, really adds a touch of heritage charm to your security set-up!

Garage Doors in Timber The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

Garage Doors in Timber

The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

4. There's something so rugged about this garage! It looks ready to tackle some serious mechanic duties and we love it! The black door work so well!

Doppelgarage Marienberg, REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH
REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH

REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH
REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH
REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH

5. A new addition to an existing house, this garage extension looks natural and adds a lot of value, not to mention aesthetic joy to the property!

Garage Door The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

Garage Door

The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

6. Simple can be best and this garage, complete with oversized door, rustic cladding and plenty of storage, has us seriously envious.

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

7. Blink and you'll miss this garage, which is hidden behind a teak roller door that mimics high-end exterior cladding! Talk about secure AND pretty.

Residência em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

8. Garages shouldn't be a 'junk' zone, so you might like to take inspiration from this one, which showcases bright white walls and a stylish door, to encourage tidiness!

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

9. If budget needs to play a part in your garage design, take a look at this featheredge option! Pretty, sturdy and classic, we think it's such a winner!

20 x 16 gargae Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

20 x 16 gargae

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

10. An underground garage would be the absolute dream, don't you agree? Talk about super-villain vibes as you park you car at night!

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Well here's a genius design! Hiding the garage in a rustic wall means that you barely notice it, until you need to! Perfect for when you have a treasured vehicle to stash safely!

Wohnhaus T , [lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

12. For more contemporary homes, we think this industrially-styled garage is an absolute must! Stark, stoic and fabulous, we'd actually live in here, never mind park our cars!

Kalifornien| USA, LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

13. Mirroring the modular and artistic elements of the main house with a sleek rectangular garage door was utterly perfect here! The grey tones work so well too!

Hassel | Luxemburg, LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

14. We couldn't not show you this incredible triple garage! Decked out with all manner of organisation solutions, it is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical! Inspiration indeed!

Henley on Thames - After Garageflex
Garageflex

Henley on Thames—After

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

For extra garage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Your handy guide to garage harmony.

This British garden house knocks it out the park
Did you spot your perfect car storage solution here?

