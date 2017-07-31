11 fab home improvements that cost less than an iPhone

We all want that perfectly beautiful and impressive home that wows guests and family alike, but what if the home improvement budget is a touch tight? If there's one thing that everyone always seems to be able to find some spare cash for, it's a new phone, which is why we've taken the time to discover some simple home improvements techniques that will all cost less to implement than a new phone would be to buy! From adding some extra functionality to your kitchen, through to making your living room a whole lot more contemporary, we've got some amazing ideas, right here, that any interior designer would approve of, so let's get started!
This can be as simple as purchasing an extra length of worktop and fixing it to your existing cabinets, but the impact will be incredible! Everybody loves a breakfast bar and adding informal dining space to your home is a great selling point too. Bar stools are reasonably priced and finish the project perfectly.
It's surprising how costly plants can actually be, but if you focus on easy to look after varieties that grow to a decent size, you'll get some serious style for your money! We love large palms and similar styles, in hallways, as they create such a welcoming ambience.
Simple floating shelves are cheap to either buy or make, easy to install and give you a natural focal point for displaying some personal collections and belongings that you really love. They look great in any room too, so wherever you need more storage, floating shelves should be considered.
A tin of exterior wood paint certainly won't break the bank, but it will up the aesthetic value of your home, instantly. How about mixing up a custom or more unusual colour? We're not saying you have to choose Tiffany blue, but you can't deny that it looks great here!
If you're adding plants to the inside of your home, don't forget to give your outdoor space a little thought as well! You don't need to go crazy and invest in an overhaul project, but a few bright blooms or new trees will make a big difference to how your garden looks and feels.
Have you ever noticed just how quickly rugs and cushions can get a little grubby and, dare we say it, unfashionable? Why not take a look at what the current trends are in terms of interior colours and patterns and look to update your rugs, cushions and even curtains accordingly?
If your TV has been languishing on an old fashioned dresser or sideboard, it's time to get to your local flatpack furniture outlet to buy some modern modular units! Available in a myriad of colours and all designed to slot together, you can create something contemporary and very personal.
Don't get us wrong; you won't be able to buy a Picasso for less than an iPhone, but you definitely can make your own art or hang things you already have in a more striking way! Try to let go of formal display aesthetics and let the art dictate the order of things and you'll find yourself admiring it so much more!
Whether you need some new terrace furniture or just fancy adding some fairy lights, to up the ambience a little, always work with the season in mind. Simple wooden furniture is great for summer, but will need a lot of looking after in winter and solar lights might not be too effective in the darker months either, so you might want some that can be plugged in!
The great thing about mood lighting is that it can be staggeringly cheap to get right! Whether you opt for a couple of table laps, a dimmer switch for your main light or even some good old fashioned candles, changing the light in your home as the evening draws in is a charming way to give it more appeal.
If you simply adore art, why not commit yourself fully to your passion and turn a plain old hallway into a home gallery? Curate the pieces as you wish and the add some focussed lighting, to really show off your collection. Talk about home décor with serious wow factor!
