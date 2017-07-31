11 fab home improvements that cost less than an iPhone

We all want that perfectly beautiful and impressive home that wows guests and family alike, but what if the home improvement budget is a touch tight? If there's one thing that everyone always seems to be able to find some spare cash for, it's a new phone, which is why we've taken the time to discover some simple home improvements techniques that will all cost less to implement than a new phone would be to buy! From adding some extra functionality to your kitchen, through to making your living room a whole lot more contemporary, we've got some amazing ideas, right here, that any interior designer would approve of, so let's get started!