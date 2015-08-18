Beautiful bathroom glass tiles

Bathrooms become the unwitting hub of our homes. They are used by every member of the household and are high traffic areas. We tend to overlook the small details when we think about our bathrooms. Things like the bath, shower and sink often look lovely and we choose tiles based on price and practicality. However, there are options out there that can lift your bathroom up to a new level. Using glass tiles as a decorative tool can be as cheap or as expensive as you like. They are designed in various sizes, shapes and patterns so you can truly make something unique. You can make it personal as well as practical and affordable. Take a look below for some inspirational ideas.