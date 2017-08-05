Your browser is out-of-date.

A dreamy white home with 100% perfect decor

Johannes van Graan
Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
Professional photographer Immofoto-Sylt brings us our newest homify 360° discovery: a delightful country-style holiday home in Wenningstedt, Germany that looks oh-so ready to provide style inspiration, not to mention enhance high-quality family time and relaxation – which is, come to think of it, exactly what a holiday house should do, right?

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
It happens far too often that those little “in-between” spaces like hallways, corners and staircases get neglected when it comes to interior design – well, this house is certainly an exception, for just see how charmingly this entryway has been styled up by using only a handful of décor- and furniture pieces.

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
The dining room (which shares its open-plan layout with the living room and kitchen) continues to flaunt that inspiring country charm, treating us to eye-catching textures, soft neutral hues and plush fabrics to ensure any activity here (whether it’s working or dining) will be most enjoyable – how could it not be in such a stylish environment?

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
How graceful is this living room / lounge area? And how inspiring is it to note that this space was styled up by using only a handful of neutral colours, furniture items and accessories? 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

The bedroom of beauty

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style bedroom
Just like the rest of the house, this bedroom enjoys a subtle style that doesn’t try too hard at all to impress us. And with a vintage-style desk and upholstered chair in the one corner, this bedroom’s functionality factor is improved quite perfectly, as that area can perform beautifully as a makeup station, study space, or simply a styled-up corner meant to be enjoyed visually.

We simply must scope out a few more images of this holiday home, agreed?

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style spa
Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style bedroom
Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style kitchen
Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
Next up on our viewing list: The old mill house with a picture-perfect new interior.

10 bedroom makeover tricks that won't cost you any money
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

