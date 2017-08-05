A dreamy white home with 100% perfect decor

Professional photographer Immofoto-Sylt brings us our newest homify 360° discovery: a delightful country-style holiday home in Wenningstedt, Germany that looks oh-so ready to provide style inspiration, not to mention enhance high-quality family time and relaxation – which is, come to think of it, exactly what a holiday house should do, right?
It happens far too often that those little “in-between” spaces like hallways, corners and staircases get neglected when it comes to interior design – well, this house is certainly an exception, for just see how charmingly this entryway has been styled up by using only a handful of décor- and furniture pieces.
The dining room (which shares its open-plan layout with the living room and kitchen) continues to flaunt that inspiring country charm, treating us to eye-catching textures, soft neutral hues and plush fabrics to ensure any activity here (whether it’s working or dining) will be most enjoyable – how could it not be in such a stylish environment?
How graceful is this living room / lounge area? And how inspiring is it to note that this space was styled up by using only a handful of neutral colours, furniture items and accessories?
Just like the rest of the house, this bedroom enjoys a subtle style that doesn’t try too hard at all to impress us. And with a vintage-style desk and upholstered chair in the one corner, this bedroom’s functionality factor is improved quite perfectly, as that area can perform beautifully as a makeup station, study space, or simply a styled-up corner meant to be enjoyed visually.
