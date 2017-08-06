This garden room is the greatest thing you'll see today

From living rooms to bathrooms and from backyard extensions to entire house renovations, homify 360° is your daily dose of style inspiration. Today’s piece comes to us from Crown Pavilions, expert garden and landscape suppliers in Oxfordshire. They were in charge of creating one gorgeous garden room from cedar wood that has all the envy-worthy bells and whistles, including a bar and hot tub.
Shell we take a look?
Thanks to the cedar cladding, this little structure flaunts some eye-catching patterns and delicious texture. And that golden honey-toned look is simply perfect for contrasting with the fresh greens of the surrounding yard.
With those modern bi-fold doors, the interior spaces join up with the outdoors in a matter of seconds, which is quite ideal in enhancing a social ambience. And speaking of indoors, just see how subtle and graceful the interior style is thanks to the soft neutrals, wooden flooring and design that ranges somewhere in-between country and minimalism.
When it comes to garden rooms, there are a host of options they can provide in terms of space and functionality, from guest bedrooms to kids’ play spaces, yet this one has been transformed into a fantastic socialising space, as is evidenced by the bar, seating areas, ample legroom (for mixing and mingling) and outside hot tub.
We end off our quick tour by glancing at that bar that flaunts the country/rustic style to perfection. Not too much and not too little, yet it manages in presenting an eye-catching design that fits in perfectly with the rest of the more minimalist-like interiors.
How ideal is this for a stunning little weekend get-together?
