A Derbyshire family's truly breathtaking home extension

We open at the back of this semi-detached house in High Peak, Derbyshire, where that aforementioned extension awaits us. Bi-fold glass doors are opened up to reveal a seamless steelwork corner and the fresh air and breathtaking countryside view flood inside.

But all this aside, let’s not overlook that magnificent terrace coated in timber that presents an oh-so majestic exterior socialising/relaxation space that these very fortunate inhabitants get to enjoy!