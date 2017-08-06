Your browser is out-of-date.

A Derbyshire family's truly breathtaking home extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen
Our latest (and some will say “greatest”) homify 360° gem comes to us today from John Gauld Photography in Chesire. The project he’s sharing with us? A spacious family-room extension that presents a slight dilemma: do we gawk at the eye-catching interior style of the family room first, or do we feast our eyes on the gorgeous landscape views of the High Peak countryside seeping inside?

Seen from outside

Pillarless corner creates an open interface between outside and in John Gauld Photography Modern houses bifold doors,Structural steel,RSJ,Patio,Decking
Pillarless corner creates an open interface between outside and in

We open at the back of this semi-detached house in High Peak, Derbyshire, where that aforementioned extension awaits us. Bi-fold glass doors are opened up to reveal a seamless steelwork corner and the fresh air and breathtaking countryside view flood inside.

But all this aside, let’s not overlook that magnificent terrace coated in timber that presents an oh-so majestic exterior socialising/relaxation space that these very fortunate inhabitants get to enjoy!

Seen from inside

An open view of the High Peak John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen Kitchen island,bifold doors
An open view of the High Peak

Shifting our perspective, we get to gawk at that pretty-as-a-painting landscape view that comes into full bloom once those bi-fold doors are opened up. Can you imagine getting to enjoy that view while sipping on morning tea each and every day? 

An open-plan delight

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

But let’s shift our focus to that delicious open-plan layout of the family room which flaunts a kitchen, dining area and living room – with all three spaces enjoying a charming modern design and soft neutral colour palettes that aid in making the one area seem even more enticing than the next.

And let’s not forget the firm commitment to natural lighting, not only via those generous glass doors, but also thanks to the excellent roof light.

Stylish lounging

A neat alcove John Gauld Photography Modern living room
A neat alcove

A neat selection of plush furniture and elegant décor pieces ensure a most inviting living room that is also quite functional – notice the little coffee bar set up in the one alcove on the right!

Of course we’re going to have to explore this decadent design a little bit more with some additional photos.

Neat storage built-in John Gauld Photography Modern living room
Neat storage built-in

Bookcase John Gauld Photography Modern living room Bookcase
Bookcase

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen Hidden drawers,Cookers,Pale grey
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

Breakfast bar with a view John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen Breakfast bar,bi-fold doors,shaker cabinets,pale grey
Breakfast bar with a view

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen Shaker,Wall cabinet
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension, John Gauld Photography John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen
High Peak. Stunning views of the High Peak countryside from this family room extension

Looking in John Gauld Photography Modern kitchen Decking,Patio,Kitchen,family room
Looking in

Next up for your reading pleasure: An Oxfordshire family's enviable home extension.

We’d love to know what you think of this extension, its interior style and, of course, that delicious landscape view.

