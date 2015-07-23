Your browser is out-of-date.

Updating a 1960s Hampshire Home

James Rippon
Springfields Modern House Extension, Adam Knibb Architects
There's no denying the open plan lifestyle desired by modern families the world over is here to stay. And for good reason—who wants to live in a dark home full of segregated spaces?

In the sleepy town of Hambledon is where you'll find this 1960s home, which is set amongst the rolling hills of the Hampshire countryside. The occupants were bored of living in a home with closed off rooms and wanted to change the way they utilised the available space in their home. After enlisting the expert help of Adam Knibb Architects, the brief of opening up the home was met with the proposal for a ground floor extension to the rear of the property.

Let's take a look at what was achieved!

An in-context extension

Springfields Modern House Extension
Adam Knibb Architects

Springfields Modern House Extension

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

The 50+ year old home is typical of the period, with a standard design of red brick, consisting of several small rooms with limited access to light. Despite the size of the house, the rooms were poorly connected and were in need of refurbishment.

The new extension not only adds space, but drowns the entire ground floor of the home with natural light, thanks to the introduction of full-height glazing. Despite the addition being so large and modern, it does not look at all imposing or out of context.

Light and bright

Springfields Modern House Extension
Adam Knibb Architects

Springfields Modern House Extension

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

As you can see, the desire for a brighter, better-connected and more inviting home has well and truly been met. 

The new glazed panels and additional skylight provide ample sunlight all times of the day, as well as offering uninterrupted views onto the garden and rolling hills in the distance.

Contemporary kitchen

Springfields Modern House Extension
Adam Knibb Architects

Springfields Modern House Extension

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

The kitchen is sleek and minimal, opting for a timeless palette of black and white to keep it feeling contemporary for years to come.

The clean lines and warm tones of the timber floor are complemented by modern lighting, whilst the kitchen island serves as a discreet division between the kitchen itself and the dining area.

Green roof

Springfields Modern House Extension
Adam Knibb Architects

Springfields Modern House Extension

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

The surrounding nature was not only a motive for the desire for a better connection to the outside, but also for the introduction of a green roof, occupied by sedum plants – a popular choice for those opting for a living roof on their home.

The green roof provides an ecological offset for the home by collecting rainwater and helping to insulate the extension, as well as providing an alternative to conventional roofing options that better fits into the context of the property and its surrounds.

Eclectic features

Springfields Modern House Extension
Adam Knibb Architects

Springfields Modern House Extension

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

The modern features of the kitchen are contrasted by more eclectic choices for the dining area. A low-lying chandelier keeps the dining experience intimate and cosy in an otherwise spacious room.

The designers have opted for a mix of various dining chairs to add depth to the overall feeling of the open plan space, which suit the modern, laid-back ambiance the space aims to achieve.

Like how this home was transformed? Then you'll also love: The Dynamite Home Extension.

