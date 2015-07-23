Updating a 1960s Hampshire Home

There's no denying the open plan lifestyle desired by modern families the world over is here to stay. And for good reason—who wants to live in a dark home full of segregated spaces?

In the sleepy town of Hambledon is where you'll find this 1960s home, which is set amongst the rolling hills of the Hampshire countryside. The occupants were bored of living in a home with closed off rooms and wanted to change the way they utilised the available space in their home. After enlisting the expert help of Adam Knibb Architects, the brief of opening up the home was met with the proposal for a ground floor extension to the rear of the property.

Let's take a look at what was achieved!