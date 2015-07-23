The Yachtsman’s house

A sweeping shoreline decorated with yachts provides a beautiful backdrop to this stunning Isle of Wight home, designed by The Manser Practice Architects & Designers. The client, a yachtsman, envisioned a modern and sustainable house which would be accessed by boat, and the finished result is certainly something to be proud of. It has been built in a natural river inlet, using a simple range of materials for a streamlined and beautiful aesthetic. However, the award-winning design project wasn't exactly straightforward: The Manser Practice faced restrictions from the planning office, as the site had an existing industrial use and was within an Environment Agency Flood Plain. The solution? To design the property as part of a mixed-use scheme, which includes a marina and a series of light industrial units, in order to bring about economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits.
The front façade is fresh and simple, with a minimalist approach taken by the architects. The clean lines and sharp corners stick to the principles of Bauhaus design to stunning effect. Narrow windows arranged in a symmetrical formation adorn the front. The white exterior is complemented by the wispy white clouds which float across a blue sky—but the scenery get's even better when you take a look at what lies to the rear of the home…
The rear of the property is mostly glass, allowing the home to be more connected to the surrounding natural environment through framing the expansive views, and maximising natural light. The transparent living area located at the back of the home looks out over the Solent—we can only imagine waking up to a vista like this every day!
What was once an industrial site is now a celebration of the natural surrounds. The transparent rear exterior reflects the lush green landscape and captures the changing of the seasons. The nature of the materials used in the build mean that the architecture blends in with the environment.
The open plan living area is sleek and minimalist, with a monochromatic colour scheme that makes the room appear even larger and brighter. Interior glass balconies provide the perfect spot to watch the boats on the water. Not only that, but they also allow natural light to reach the front of the house, too. The split-level design is dynamic and, emphasised by the lighting, gives the vast space definition.
No elaborate ornamentation is necessary to jazz up this living area, as the views act as a moving piece of art that brings the interiors to life. Modern furnishings, such as the white L-shaped couch, silver reading lamp and layered coffee table all work together for an ordered, sophisticated look that doesn't detract from natures answer to interior design!
The hallway is light and bright, comprising of raised platforms and unusual angles that play tricks on your eyes. This 'optical illusion effect' provides visual interest without compromising the minimalist scheme. Silver and white are the key component colours in the interior, and they have been used here to create an almost space-age feel.
