The living room is a place where friends and family gather to unwind after a long day. Conversations are had about life, desires, dreams. Wine is often poured, and time escapes all. Why not make one of the most important rooms of a home feel like luxury? Bring a sense of richness and feel like royalty in this very important room. These luxurious living room designs make it hard to want to leave for any other room! Feel like royalty with these regal ideas.
What materials screams luxury? Velvet of course! This living room does velvet right. With absolutely gorgeous couches and chairs, the seating area makes the room. Dripping in luxury, the seating pieces of this room feature a very regal design, with a silver colouring on the backing and a cool blue everywhere else. The blue is a great pop of colour with the rest of the room, with the floor to ceiling windows and statement piece of art in a bold colour. This living room is all about comfort and luxury, as well as fun expression of colour.
The colour grey is so cool, so sleek and modern, it oozes luxury. This living room is no exception. The beautiful slate grey painted wall has a great feel of texture. The couch is a staple of luxury; it doesn't get much glamorous than a pin cushion style. The large grey reading chair is the perfect compliment. Yet the eye catcher of the room is not a piece of furniture, its the lighting. The two bold, beautiful and unique chandeliers are all about luxury design. They are creative pieces of art that make the whole room feel rich.
Sometimes proper lighting can take a room from neutral to luxurious. Such is the case with this room. The room itself plays with shades of beige, with a beautiful crown molding that will always add a touch of luxury to any room. The choice of lighting however, really brings in the luxurious theme. The light fixtures look like they came from a castle, with their large, sleek stands and candle holders. The two light pieces, set on each side of the couch, make this seating area feel more like a luxurious medieval castle than a living room.
What is the epitome of luxury in any home? Crown molding! Crown molding can make any space feel regal and grand and this living room is no exception. The crown molding here is so intricate it is the centerpiece of the entire room. It lines against the top of the wall, and frames pictures and even the fireplace. The fireplace itself is textured and regal. Finally the two deep blue velvet couches tie it all together. What is more luxurious than royal blue velvet couches? It's all in the name!
This luxurious living room plays with wonderful texture. The wall is such a unique design, it almost looks like snake skin, which surely adds luxury to the room. The two chairs look like they belong on a thrown with their deep wood finishes. A gold coloured rug contines the rich feel, and adds more texture to the space. Finally the chandeliers finish off the look, adding to the grandiose feel while providing light, keeping this neutral coloured room feeling open and airy.
This living room has a minimalist and modern style, which one may not often associate with luxury but this living room successfully pulls it off. The gorgeous chevron flooring adds personality and jazz to the room without being too trendy. The furniture is neutral and sleek in design. The room is filled with many comfortable seating options which keeps the room feeling warm and welcoming. The true punch of luxury is the very unique, modern, and open fireplace. Set in white stones, and quite the nice size, it is definitely the eye catching center piece of the room that ties in the luxury design.
This living room feels large, luxurious, yet also young and eclectic. It strays away from the traditional ideas of luxury such as velvet and rich, deep colours. Instead, the design works with the given space. One large wall of windows makes the space feel grandiose and elegant. The two large pieces of abstract art adds modern luxury to the space. The large couches are inviting and the high ceilings with lighting are what really give this room a sense of modern luxury.
This living room provides a great pop of colour with its luxurious deep red velvet rug. This designer chose to use the rug as a center attraction of the room and it definitely works, the eyes are instantly drawn to this unique colour and shape. The long white couch works perfectly with the rug, picking up the colour with a rich throw. Set against light and neutral stone work, it feels like this living room is bringing a part of the outdoors inside. The end result is a rich feeling room, that is bright and airy, yet bold.
This living room has a more modern luxury feel. It is not overpowering and traditional, instead feels light, airy and new. The large windows bring in much light that plays well with the light neutral colours of the couches. Two lamps add a touch of classic luxury behind the couch. The pops of blue velvet ottomans are what really add to the luxury feel, large, round, blue velvet seating areas stand out against the neutral colours of the room and make the room feel very elegant.
This room just feels rich with its deep colours and large furniture. The room is painted in the luxurious colour of a red wine, perfect for a rich, comfortable feel. The couches and chairs are what really make this room feel like luxury. They are over sized and look so inviting and comfortable, and are patterned with a beautiful, and regal striped design. The two chairs pick up the red wine colour of the wall, perfectly complimenting the area. The couch itself is also stripped, but with neutral colours which brings light to the room and ensures the deep colours don't close off the room. The end result is a deep, rich living room that feels like luxury.