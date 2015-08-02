Luxurious living room designs

This room just feels rich with its deep colours and large furniture. The room is painted in the luxurious colour of a red wine, perfect for a rich, comfortable feel. The couches and chairs are what really make this room feel like luxury. They are over sized and look so inviting and comfortable, and are patterned with a beautiful, and regal striped design. The two chairs pick up the red wine colour of the wall, perfectly complimenting the area. The couch itself is also stripped, but with neutral colours which brings light to the room and ensures the deep colours don't close off the room. The end result is a deep, rich living room that feels like luxury.