Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Family Home That Has It All to A Flawlessly Finished Home with a Raw Edge

Welcome back! We hope you all had a great festive break and have enjoyed a good start to 2016. Well, hopefully the return of our homify Top 5 can make it just that little bit better! Our regular Sunday morning feature shines a light on the five articles that caused the biggest stir on homify in the last seven days

First we'll whisk you over to the Netherlands to take a second look at an extremely beautiful family home, which is difficult to find ANY fault with. We'll also further explore three very different home extension projects on British soil, before taking another trip, where we'll get a second opportunity to bask in the beauty of a sublime stone cottage.

Let's not waste any more time!