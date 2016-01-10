Top 5 Projects of the Week: The Family Home That Has It All to A Flawlessly Finished Home with a Raw Edge

Welcome back! We hope you all had a great festive break and have enjoyed a good start to 2016. Well, hopefully the return of our homify Top 5 can make it just that little bit better! Our regular Sunday morning feature shines a light on the five articles that caused the biggest stir on homify in the last seven days
First we'll whisk you over to the Netherlands to take a second look at an extremely beautiful family home, which is difficult to find ANY fault with. We'll also further explore three very different home extension projects on British soil, before taking another trip, where we'll get a second opportunity to bask in the beauty of a sublime stone cottage.
Let's not waste any more time!
Cruising into first place as our most read article on homify this week is this stunning family home from the Netherlands. Designed by the expert architects from Kabaz, the house began a very specific brief: create a family home with bespoke luxury and charm that reflected the client's personality.
The newly finished home is defined by its beautiful traditional exterior and within, by its open plan layout, sense of space and high quality finishes. There is also a strong emphasise upon entertaining and socialising, with settings found both inside and out that would be ready for a spontaneous party to take off.
Not quite good enough for top spot, but attracting lots of interest nonetheless, was this creative extension to a traditional terrace. With the British economy and housing markets being in the sorry state they are, residential space has never been more at a premium. Homeowners have responded by staying in their homes and looking for clever ways to accommodate their growing families and changing needs.
Terrace houses are notoriously short of extra space and, with the added difficulty of a tight budget, this can be particularly tricky situation. Therefore, we think this fantastic glass box extension is the perfect way to increase the space and light flow in a home without overshadowing the home's original style. Causing minimal disruption to daily life and not out of financial reach of many families, this project is a hit!
This sumptuous family home was our #3 article this week. It's actually another extension project but far grander in scale than the one we just revisited, above.
After being drawn in by the magic of the front façade, our tour took us just a few short steps around to the rear of the house, which is where our jaws hit the floor after seeing the incredible new extension. Beyond looking super modern, it also managed to blend seamlessly in with the house.
The new extension contains a gorgeous open plan room, which showcases an incredible modern kitchen, stylish dining room, family snug area and even a mezzanine study, making this the perfect hub for a busy family that want to spend time together. Don't miss it!
Generating clicks-a-plenty was this quite delightful project. Our third extension featuring in the Top 5, this architectural redevelopment in South London cost the owners £180k but, after seeing the results inside, we'd say it was money very well spent.
Mustard Architects made star features of the exposed block work walls, added extensive glazing and industrial nuances, making this family home fabulous and that little bit different from its neighbours. As well as looking great and being extremely functional, this is now a more energy efficient home that will enjoy significant reductions in heating costs over the years, while making a positive contribution to the environment. Sounds like a winner to us!
Before we close the door on this week's look back we must pay a second visit to this dreamy stonework cottage in Guernsey.
A fabulous and deceptively large property, this super home almost looks to be a terrace of smaller houses all joined up, but in reality it is just one enormous house! When you know this, the size and stature really is impressive, but it’s the extra additions that can be found to the rear that really set this terrific stone home apart from so many other projects.
How many houses can you say have a heritage look but include a social cooking zone in the back garden, while also enjoying an enormous conservatory and a totally independent workshop kitchen? We're betting not many, which is why this home rounds off our Top 5.
See you again at the same time next week!