Ceramic floor tile with style

When decorating a home, flooring is an integral part of the planning process and can often be one of the most expensive investments for home décor. Having to change the floor is not unheard of; a glass may fall and chip a piece from the mosaic tile, children might drag their toys and scratch the laminate floor or rot might affect the wooden floorboards. There are numerous reasons that could lead to having to make an expensive change so it seems sensible to know how to make the best possible investment from the get go.
In recent years ceramic tiles have gained significant popularity as they're a strong material that's available in a variety of designs, colours and prices. More than just being one of the cheapest and most versatile choices on the market, they're also easy to clean and maintain!
However, nothing is perfect. Ceramic tiles offer little thermal insulation, which make them better suited to warmer climates. Although this is something that can be partially solved with the use of carpets and rugs, they are also vulnerable to impacts with hard objects. For example, if a kitchen pan falls from a considerable height the tile could well crack under the impact.
Let's now further explore the pros and cons of ceramic floor tiles. Don't forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!
This first design is the simplest and perhaps most popular. The tiles are set in parallel, creating a uniform pattern that follows horizontal and vertical lines. Pedro Quintela Studio, shown here, created a dichotomy of two identical patterns on the same floor, separated by a junction. The visual result is an earthy presence on the terrace that complements the coastal lining feel created by the adjacent walls.
In the rustic kitchen above, the tiles are set in a connective pattern that resembles a stone wall. Using stones as a decorative base in a rustic décor is quite common but, given the expensive nature of stone materials, ceramic tile presents a more affordable alternative.
This arrangement of tile is another popular choice, especially in rustic styled environments. The roughly finished tiles with light brown hues wonderfully complement the country style furniture and timber ceiling beams.
This design is simple and unique. The tiles are cut into delicate curved lines and fitted carefully together. Given that each tile has a different cut, much like a fingerprint, the end result will be one of a kind.
If this idea is too complex to replicate, opt instead to cut the tiles in at right angles, which will create an equally beautiful effect in any garden. Now just add some great furniture and you'll be all set for wonderfully relaxing afternoons.
A sectional pattern, such as the pictured example, can become the focal point of a room's décor. The kitchen in the photo, by Space Invaders, contains two different kind of tiles, creating distinct sections on the floor.
The outer section assumes dark hues in a geometrical fashion, whilst the inner is in a lighter coloured baroque style. Despite their difference, the two sections blend harmoniously together. By using two or more tile designs, you have an innumerable array of combinations available to you!
We have discussed how geometrical shapes can be used in combination to great effect but they can also be visually arresting when used singularly. Circles, squares, triangles or diamonds call all look great and, due to be symmetrical, can blend seamlessly into the décor of most homes.
Finally, we will leave you with a bold statement.
While it might not be the most popular choice, this pattern is undeniably beautiful. We are referring, of course, to a medley of tiles that creates an abstract pattern. In this example the floor tiles are placed in a seemingly random arrangement, creating a beautiful, abstract mosaic.
By re-purposing the remains of used tiles, a design such as this can be an inexpensive flooring solution. However, you should remember that for a loud floor to work, it needs to be counter-balanced by a softly coloured, neutral décor or else you run the risk of creating visual chaos.
