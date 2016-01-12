Ceramic floor tile with style

When decorating a home, flooring is an integral part of the planning process and can often be one of the most expensive investments for home décor. Having to change the floor is not unheard of; a glass may fall and chip a piece from the mosaic tile, children might drag their toys and scratch the laminate floor or rot might affect the wooden floorboards. There are numerous reasons that could lead to having to make an expensive change so it seems sensible to know how to make the best possible investment from the get go.

In recent years ceramic tiles have gained significant popularity as they're a strong material that's available in a variety of designs, colours and prices. More than just being one of the cheapest and most versatile choices on the market, they're also easy to clean and maintain!

However, nothing is perfect. Ceramic tiles offer little thermal insulation, which make them better suited to warmer climates. Although this is something that can be partially solved with the use of carpets and rugs, they are also vulnerable to impacts with hard objects. For example, if a kitchen pan falls from a considerable height the tile could well crack under the impact.

Let's now further explore the pros and cons of ceramic floor tiles. Don't forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!