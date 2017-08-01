5 clever ways mirrors boost your home's feng shui

So, now that we know what styles of mirrors you should be looking for, we need to think about where to hang them, once they are in your possession! Depending on what type of good fortune you are hoping to attract and amplify, your placements should be as follows…

For good health and family cohesion, mirrors need to be hung in the easterly part of your, southeast spaces are great for attracting wealth and abundance and hang mirrors in the north part of your property for career and lifestyle improvements! If this works, we are SO into it!