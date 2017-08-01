5 Useful Expert Tips to Clean Your Home in Under 1 Hour

Your living room will naturally accumulate a lot of clutter and mess, so take 15 minutes to really tackle it effectively! Start by putting loose items, such as remote controls, where they belong and also give your cushions a good plumping. From there, you can dust surfaces such as coffee tables and your television. Don't skip the TV dusting, as the static will create a heavy film that makes the rest of the room look really dirty! Any glass surfaces will need extra attention as well, but be sure to use proper glass cleaner, or you'll get a streaky finish that looks worse than a bit of grime!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.