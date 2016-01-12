The Family Home with Everything Under One Roof

Architects from MLNP have created a home where architecture and interiors are without limitation. The project's vision was focused on meeting the needs of the future owners, while also allowing for unlimited creative freedom that takes an extra step beyond the standard home design trends.
Formed as a unique interpretation of a barn-like structure, the new home's exterior is so visually stimulating thanks to a bold form and a unique blend of materials and finishes. The décor found inside is filled with imagination and character, as well as being extremely practical.
Come see inside to see how the finished home will serve its owners for many years to come.
Photography by Hohyung Yu.
Presenting a curious, black and white exterior to the street but with glowing light-filled spaces inside, this new home provides a visually intriguing piece of architecture. Despite its unusual design, the new house nestles comfortably between its neighbours.
The façade that faces the street presents a closed off look, while the sides contain well-proportioned openings made from a combination of glazed and solid panels.
The home is divided into three distinct spaces, with each having different characteristics in a sense of both horizontal and vertical layout. The home's layout suggests separate spaces for parents and children, with the family space connecting them together on the ground floor. This layout achieves true privacy between family members while making better use of family space.
Pictured is the main family zone, which consists of the usual communal areas of the kitchen and dining. The zone has high-ceilings and easily opened to the outdoor entertaining space.
Here is the outdoor entertaining area, as mentioned above. We love the intimacy of the space, which can be attributed to the perfect choice of dining table and chairs.
Luckily, the seating area is sheltered to ensure that social gatherings can remain in full swing even when the weather goes bad.
Leaving the lower level behind, we find ourselves on the first floor, which is where the rooms for sleeping are located. There's also a space for quiet reading or study at the desk beside the window.
A desire from the architect to seek out as much natural light as possible is on full show here with an abundance of openings and transparent glazing being utilised.
Wow! Look at this clever use of space. Most staircases are just a functional aspect of the home, however, the staircases in this home are used as a design statement.
Notice how the gaps between the stairs contain a collection of books and magazines, forming a series of colourful steps. Notice also how the design of the stairs appear to be floating up the wall on the right.
The recreational room upstairs on the third level is where the interior design of the dwelling reaches its apex.
See how the monochrome palette, light-fittings and timber finishes are in pleasing harmony with the architectural detail of the building. This room has been coordinated as a space just for chilling out to watch a movie or listen to music.
For another inspiring project of a similar style, check out: The Subterranean Barn.