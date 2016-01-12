The Family Home with Everything Under One Roof

Architects from MLNP have created a home where architecture and interiors are without limitation. The project's vision was focused on meeting the needs of the future owners, while also allowing for unlimited creative freedom that takes an extra step beyond the standard home design trends.

Formed as a unique interpretation of a barn-like structure, the new home's exterior is so visually stimulating thanks to a bold form and a unique blend of materials and finishes. The décor found inside is filled with imagination and character, as well as being extremely practical.

Come see inside to see how the finished home will serve its owners for many years to come.

Photography by Hohyung Yu.