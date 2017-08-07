This elegant country home will steal your heart

London-based team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° gem: a modest, simple, classical and charm-filled family home.

So, how did this elegant structure come about? From a client brief that required a clean and cost-effective, but bright and beautiful, family home. The end result is a house flaunting a simple block-like design with rear and side returns.

For extra charisma, the walls sport a smooth render finish with UPVC sliding sash windows and painted hardwood doors.

Let’s take a look…