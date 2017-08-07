This elegant country home will steal your heart

London-based team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° gem: a modest, simple, classical and charm-filled family home.
So, how did this elegant structure come about? From a client brief that required a clean and cost-effective, but bright and beautiful, family home. The end result is a house flaunting a simple block-like design with rear and side returns.
For extra charisma, the walls sport a smooth render finish with UPVC sliding sash windows and painted hardwood doors.
Let’s take a look…
Notice how clean and tranquil the house’s exterior façade is, and we‘re not just referring to the creamy colour palette. No embellished designs, no overly decorated surfaces – just a straightforward design in the classical style that beautifully reminds us how less is, indeed, more.
And what do you think about that charming backyard terrace that seems quite spacious enough for a quaint little dining/lounging set?
How fabulously symmetrical is this front entrance, with even the potted plants looking to be exact mirror images of one another?
Presenting a healthy dose of linear deigns, this front façade teases us with a curvy touch via the semi-circular fanlight over the front door.
The interior colour palate is a selection of creams, off-whites and light greys. The interior has a simple classical yet contemporary feel and the consistency of colour gives the house a larger, brighter edge.
The classic kitchen invites us in with the same lightness and brightness that we found so alluring in the entryway. And how fantastic is that circular-style breakfast bar that adds a most unique touch to the kitchen island?
We simply must explore this house a bit more…
