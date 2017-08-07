Your browser is out-of-date.

​The modern home with a dazzlingly swish extension

Chora Architectuur | Interieur from Maastricht, Netherlands deserve the credit for our latest homify 360° discovery: the expansion of an existing house to include a light and bright, family-style kitchen that presents all the required amenities of a modern-day space that is equally committed to cooking and socialising.

Oh, and did we mention this oh-so bright cooking space flaunts a not-too shabby layout of 30 m²?

Let’s take a look…

Seen from outside

It’s not hard to distinguish the new cooking space by looking at the house’s exterior façade, as it flaunts a glazed look which stands out quite prominently from the existing house’s brick-clad design. 

And just see the quaint little terrace which spills forth from that kitchen, conjuring up the ideal little space where we can place a tiny dining table with matching chairs, just in case the mood for an al fresco meal strikes.

Charming exterior touches

Viewing the façade from the other side, we can start to appreciate the delicate little touches that help style up the house’s exterior side, most notably the kitchen’s – cute little touches such as stone-clad walls, gravel lining, a potted plant and concrete steps that beautifully enhance the façade’s earthy palette. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The kitchen on the inside

Light and bright – a most appropriate term, we think, to describe what this modern-day kitchen looks like. Notice how the snow-white hues and natural light combine to make this interior layout seem even bigger and brighter than it already is. 

Of course the touch of dazzle that’s ensured via the stainless steel finishes doesn’t hurt either.

Lots of light

Speaking of natural lighting, when was the last time you witnessed a kitchen (or any room, for that matter) that enjoys such a magnificent light ambience? Or fresh views, thanks to those generous windows and glass doors that surround the cooking space? 

Contemporary blinds ensure adequate privacy when required – after all, one doesn’t want the neighbours to witness each and every meal that’s being cooked up in the kitchen, right?

Discover home inspiration!

