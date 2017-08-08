This 10,000 sq ft British home is as epic as you'd expect

London team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery, which is a classically styled dwelling with a modern sentiment that presents an abundance of both space and style.

This luxurious 10,000 sq ft beauty is located in a much sought-after ‘Area of Townscape Character’. It stands comfortably in a site of half an acre with expertly landscaped gardens that respect the enforced Tree Preservation Order on the site.

Sound good? Then let’s start exploring!