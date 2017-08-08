This 10,000 sq ft British home is as epic as you'd expect

London team Des Ewing Residential Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery, which is a classically styled dwelling with a modern sentiment that presents an abundance of both space and style.
This luxurious 10,000 sq ft beauty is located in a much sought-after ‘Area of Townscape Character’. It stands comfortably in a site of half an acre with expertly landscaped gardens that respect the enforced Tree Preservation Order on the site.
Sound good? Then let’s start exploring!
Through cast-iron gates, we enter the property on which this dream creation is built. This bespoke home was designed with a formal, elegant yet simple entrance block, with a glazed sunroom to one side and a stone block to the other, looking like a converted coach house.
The sunroom offers views to all aspects of the gardens while still ensuring adequate privacy for the family. The neat smooth render is complemented by the fine painted hardwood windows and restrained granite sills.
As far as first impressions go, this entryway definitely took our breaths away…
The finely detailed curved stair to one side of this impressive hall appears to just float in this space and is definitely calling out to be climbed. The formal rooms are positioned to flank the entrance, with the main living- and dining areas of modern living catered for and enjoyed towards the rear of the property.
The upper floors, which are also bright and airy, provide voluminous bedrooms, en-suites and generous storage space. And thanks to ingenious planning and fabulous designs, each and every room you enter provides an incredibly bright and delicately rich style.
The main living- and dining areas overlook and open onto textured stone terraces, some offering shelter with lightly detailed glazed embellished steel structures. Allowing this visual link between the indoors and spacious outside definitely aids in allowing the interior areas of the house to feel even grander – not that it needs to, obviously.
Let’s have a look at few more images of this delightful design.
