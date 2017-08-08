Your browser is out-of-date.

This magical extension will have you green with envy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Extension maison , Camélia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design Paysage Camélia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design Paysage Modern conservatory
When it comes to adding more space and functionality to homes, a lot of residents opt for extensions, especially backyard ones to eat up a little more garden room while treating themselves to more indoor legroom, such as a guest bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or just extra floor space in general. Today’s homify 360° discovery is such an example of a typical rear extension that flaunts a not-so typical look!

From Camélia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design Paysage comes this 45 m² creation in a striking geometric shape and eye-catching use of colour to inject this 1990s house with a firm dose of contemporary creativity…

Marvellous metal

As mentioned, the existing house was already built in the 1990s, so it was decided that some new space and a new look was in order – so why not just complete both requests in one utterly gorgeous design? 

Enter this quirky little creation, wrapped in metal sheeting and coated in bright green that stands alongside the original home in a most striking manner

Closing up

Thanks to sliding metal panes, that little extension can either bask in delicious natural lighting and garden views or enjoy some much-needed privacy, depending on the needs and wishes of the residents. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

A link between inside and outside

Before this add-on project was started, the original house had a rather poor connection with the backyard garden – truly a shame, as we can now see just what a fabulously spacious garden it really is! 

But now, thanks to this eye-catching addition, a new dialogue has been set up between the indoor spaces and the outdoor areas.

A look inside

What used to be a dark and dingy patio has now been transformed into an open-plan kitchen and living area, with both spaces flaunting the same commitment to bright and bold colours as the exterior façade. 

Let’s investigate some more!

Simply sublime or too contemporary for your tastes – what are your thoughts on that unique extension?

No, Thanks