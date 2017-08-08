This magical extension will have you green with envy

When it comes to adding more space and functionality to homes, a lot of residents opt for extensions, especially backyard ones to eat up a little more garden room while treating themselves to more indoor legroom, such as a guest bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or just extra floor space in general. Today’s homify 360° discovery is such an example of a typical rear extension that flaunts a not-so typical look!
From Camélia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design Paysage comes this 45 m² creation in a striking geometric shape and eye-catching use of colour to inject this 1990s house with a firm dose of contemporary creativity…
As mentioned, the existing house was already built in the 1990s, so it was decided that some new space and a new look was in order – so why not just complete both requests in one utterly gorgeous design?
Enter this quirky little creation, wrapped in metal sheeting and coated in bright green that stands alongside the original home in a most striking manner
Thanks to sliding metal panes, that little extension can either bask in delicious natural lighting and garden views or enjoy some much-needed privacy, depending on the needs and wishes of the residents.
Before this add-on project was started, the original house had a rather poor connection with the backyard garden – truly a shame, as we can now see just what a fabulously spacious garden it really is!
But now, thanks to this eye-catching addition, a new dialogue has been set up between the indoor spaces and the outdoor areas.
What used to be a dark and dingy patio has now been transformed into an open-plan kitchen and living area, with both spaces flaunting the same commitment to bright and bold colours as the exterior façade.
Let’s investigate some more!