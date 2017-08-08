This magical extension will have you green with envy

When it comes to adding more space and functionality to homes, a lot of residents opt for extensions, especially backyard ones to eat up a little more garden room while treating themselves to more indoor legroom, such as a guest bedroom, bathroom, kitchen or just extra floor space in general. Today’s homify 360° discovery is such an example of a typical rear extension that flaunts a not-so typical look!

From Camélia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design Paysage comes this 45 m² creation in a striking geometric shape and eye-catching use of colour to inject this 1990s house with a firm dose of contemporary creativity…