This Shabby Family Semi Became the Star of the Street

It's always a shame to see houses that are full of potential left to fall into a state of ruin and neglect. The house we're taking a tour of today is a prime example of this all too common situation.

The shabby exterior precedes an equally as shabby and dated interior in need of some serious TLC. With a mismatched kitchen and crumbling ceilings, this project posed a challenge. However, the team of professionals at The Lady Builder were more than prepared for the job. Thanks to them, this house is almost unrecognisable from what it once was.

Check out the sleek new interiors for yourself!