This Shabby Family Semi Became the Star of the Street

It's always a shame to see houses that are full of potential left to fall into a state of ruin and neglect. The house we're taking a tour of today is a prime example of this all too common situation.
The shabby exterior precedes an equally as shabby and dated interior in need of some serious TLC. With a mismatched kitchen and crumbling ceilings, this project posed a challenge. However, the team of professionals at The Lady Builder were more than prepared for the job. Thanks to them, this house is almost unrecognisable from what it once was.
Check out the sleek new interiors for yourself!
There's no apparent sign of life when we look at this dull and dreary façade. The stark white door only draws attention to the faded off-white walls, making the house look uninviting and scruffy.
The decking appears to be rotting away, which makes us wonder how neglected the interior looks!
The new exterior is worlds apart from its lacklustre predecessor! A tasteful modern extension has completely transformed the rear of the home, with floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors leading on to a stylish al fresco dining area and garden.
A fresh coat of paint gives the house a new lease of life and tiny details, such as the cute potted plants on the patio and stylish garden dining set, complete the scene.
Not the sort of kitchen you would want to spend much time in. The design is clumsy and doesn't quite work as a whole.
Light timber-look cabinets and the flecked stone-effect work surfaces are accompanied by salmon pink tiles. All in all, it looks messy!
It's clear to see there's been a huge improvement! The space has been opened out so that the cooking and dining areas are well connected, and the kitchen feels larger and lighter.
This is also down to the fresh white cabinets, which now define the kitchen. Black, white and grey has been decided on as a colour scheme and it works perfectly.
Previously, plaster was peeling off and the roof was in need of repair.
As we can tell from this photo, it was going to take more than a lick of paint to make this room suitable for sleeping in…
Relaxing, calming, and inviting, the new modern bedroom is decorated in such a way that we could imagine spending early nights and lazy mornings in here feeling totally chilled out.
The neutral colour scheme works well as the space is limited and the contemporary lighting and simple décor is a great choice to avoid the room looking crowded.
Before the renovation took place the bathroom was in a truly awful condition. The damp and mould on the ceiling is the first thing we notice. Poor ventilation can cause problems like this but usually not to such an extent!
The bathroom suite itself looks like it needs replacing and the tiles are old and are certainly not worth holding on to.
The occupants of this home finally have a bathroom they can really be proud of. The layout is much more practical than it was previously and the design is sleek and elegant.
The subway tiles add a touch of city chic to the space. We could easily be in a New York loft. The wall mirror creates an illusion of space and thus, the feeling of freedom and the skylight keeps the room feeling light and fresh.
