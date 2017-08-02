Your browser is out-of-date.

New build vs older home: The pros and cons

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Buying a house isn't exactly a walk in the park, but logistics and money aside, you have a key decision to make before you even start viewing potential properties: do you want a new or old home? If you were to ask a few estate agents which style of home they recommend, you'd probably get an even split of advocates for old and new, which is why we thought it might be handy to offer you an objective insight into the pros and cons of both! Come with us now and see if we can help you to make a decision!

New build pros.

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

The main benefit of a new build home is the fact that it will be perfectly finished, clean and safe to move straight into. You'll know that everything is up to building regulations and won't need replacing for a really long time. Also, you might be able to actually dictate the wall colours inside, so you don't need to paint!

New build Hampshire At No 19 Classic style houses
At No 19

New build properties hold their price really well! Perpetually great value, especially in terms of being good starter or family homes, it's great to be able to get on the housing ladder with a property that won't ever lose too much monetary value. They are also usually very easy to extend, of you need a little more space!

New build cons.

106 Prince Edwards Road, BBM Sustainable Design Limited BBM Sustainable Design Limited Modern houses
BBM Sustainable Design Limited

New builds aren't for everybody, aesthetically. One man's perfect home is another's unappealing prospect and for some people, new build properties don't hold any aesthetic joy. This is because they tend to be found on large estates, where every house has a similar look, leading to a lack of individuality. Even the gardens tend to be the same!

Lime Grove , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern houses
Lee Evans Partnership

New build home can be hard to sell. While a modern home will hold its value well, it could be tricky to sell, as for not a lot more, a brand new home could be an option! Let's also not forget that smaller rooms and bijou gardens come as standard, which means that a big family would end up feeling a little cramped!

Old house pros.

BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM E2 Architecture + Interiors Country style houses
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Great floor space and higher ceilings are just two of the bonuses that older properties tend to offer, not to mention a host of period features, or the right vibe for installing some original features, if they have been removed. It's a lot easier to modernise an old house than it is to make a new build look as though it has some heritage!

Full Exterior Restoration homify
homify

Older houses are built to last. All you need to do is look at when they were built to see that! With Victorian and Georgian homes still being amongst the most popular in the UK, the timeless aesthetic and sturdy construction of older houses makes them perpetually sought after!

Old house cons.

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

Naturally, older houses need a lot more up-keep than their newer counterparts. This can be a costly endeavour, as can sorting out the heating! You'll normally find single-glazed windows, ineffective insulation and unreliable central heating in older homes, all of which need tackling as soon as possible.

homify
Renovating an older home tends to be more expensive and extensive than say, adding an extension to a new build. This is because there are more complicated structures to take into account and don't get us started on listed buildings! They really are another kettle of fish guaranteed to cause a few headaches!

For more house-buying tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Buying vs Building: A comprehensive house guide.

So...which style of house are you leaning towards now?

