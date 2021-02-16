13 first-class British front gardens with ideas to steal

In case you don't already know, your front garden plays a vital role in the first impressions made by your home as a whole. It's no use spending a wealth of time on painting your wooden trim and choosing the perfect front door if your landscaping is going to let the façade down.
Which brings us to the point, and today’s piece zooming in on big- and small front garden ideas. We’ve taken a look at how some top gardeners have sought to add a little extra life to their clients' front garden designs. Trust us: these designs have incorporated some of the UK’s most creative front garden ideas. So, let’s get inspired!
See how you don't need to include a myriad of trinkets in order to enjoy an enticing front garden design?
• DO step out to the street for a kerbside viewpoint of your house and yard before you start buying, building, planting and growing. This will help you establish kerb appeal, which forms a crucial part of your home’s overall value.
• DON’T force a garden feature (like a fountain, oversized flower bed, hammock… ) where it doesn’t look right. Allow the layout of your land to inspire some unique front garden ideas.
• DO factor in your house’s architectural style when considering different front garden designs. It can help avoid a clash of styles.
• DON’T plant anything too close to garden pathways. Remember comfortable space is a necessity for swinging arms, carrying packages, etc. About 60 cm of space should suffice.
