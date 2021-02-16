Your browser is out-of-date.

13 first-class British front gardens with ideas to steal

press profile homify press profile homify
Beechwood - Whittle-le-Woods, SDA Architecture Ltd SDA Architecture Ltd Classic style houses
In case you don't already know, your front garden plays a vital role in the first impressions made by your home as a whole. It's no use spending a wealth of time on painting your wooden trim and choosing the perfect front door if your landscaping is going to let the façade down.

Which brings us to the point, and today’s piece zooming in on big- and small front garden ideas.  We’ve taken a look at how some top gardeners have sought to add a little extra life to their clients' front garden designs. Trust us: these designs have incorporated some of the UK’s most creative front garden ideas. So, let’s get inspired! 


1. Timeless gravel, beautiful stepping stones and simple symmetrical planters make for a classic and stylish garden.

Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey homify Modern garden Garden Design,Landscape Design,Front Garden Design,Woking,Surrey
See how you don't need to include a myriad of trinkets in order to enjoy an enticing front garden design? 

2. Shapely hedges and expert hardscaping details add a luxury and full look to a front garden, which is rare these days!

homify Country style garden
3. Shallow beds are a great way to contain some fabulous floral displays in a front garden, especially when neatened up with shingle.

Front Garden Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
4. The way the plants here really match the aesthetic of the house is inspired! A little rustic, pared back and muted, they work so well!

Front Elevation Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
5. You don't need a boxed-in front garden to create something special! Just look at this lovely cottage, complete with sporadic greenery!

La Falaise, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
6. Even a small front garden can be given a serious dose of style, with a heady mix of planters! The undulating heights here make for such an intriguing display!

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern garden
7. We LOVE the way that this front garden has been masterfully lit, to perfectly complement the interior lighting scheme! The drama of those tall tree with uplighters is something else!

Lancashire Residence, Kettle Design Kettle Design Modern houses
8. What if you have no front garden at all? Then it's time to make your entrance a pseudo garden, with an array of striking planters cute topiaries and beautiful blooms! Wow!

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern houses
9. Functionality really can be a driving force in your front garden, so if you'd rather have a parking space than luscious greenery, opt for shingle and neat hedge borders!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
10. We adore front garden ideas that really know how to incorporate privacy barriers as well. Tall trees and shrubs are key. Talk about the perfect idea for a busy urban location!

House 146, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects
11. Brickweave will always look great at the front of your house, especially if you seek to embellish it with some curved beds! We love the mid-height plants there that don't encroach on the façade.

Burghley Avenue, Coupdeville Coupdeville
12. Now THIS is a front garden! And a roof garden! Simple shapely hedging and a vibrant lawn really is all you need, when your house is striking enough on its own!

Twinneys, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
13. How wonderfull British! The cricket pitch mowing stripe son the lawn, a central mature tree and bustling scented borders make for a front garden of dreams!

Beechwood SDA Architecture Ltd Classic style houses
The do’s and don’ts of front garden designs: Kerb appeal and focal features

Sophisticated Symmetry in this Front Garden Kate Eyre Garden Design Modern garden Kate Eyre Garden Design, Kate Eyre, Balau, Decking, Outdoor Seating, Cedar Cladding, Lawn, Grass, Garden Design, Contemporary, Modern, Raised Bed, Porcelain, Patio, South Facing, Planting, Decking Design, Stepping Stones, Pathway, Garden Storage, Jasmine, Plants, Private, Garden Furniture, Heuchera, Clematis, Phormium
DO step out to the street for a kerbside viewpoint of your house and yard before you start buying, building, planting and growing. This will help you establish kerb appeal, which forms a crucial part of your home’s overall value. 

DON’T force a garden feature (like a fountain, oversized flower bed, hammock… ) where it doesn’t look right. Allow the layout of your land to inspire some unique front garden ideas.


The do’s and don’ts of front garden designs: Design style and walkways

Plank Paving to Create an Elegant Enterance Kate Eyre Garden Design Modern garden Kate Eyre Garden Design, Kate Eyre, Balau, Decking, Outdoor Seating, Cedar Cladding, Lawn, Grass, Garden Design, Contemporary, Modern, Raised Bed, Porcelain, Patio, South Facing, Planting, Decking Design, Stepping Stones, Pathway, Garden Storage, Jasmine, Plants, Private, Garden Furniture, Heuchera, Clematis, Phormium
DO factor in your house’s architectural style when considering different front garden designs. It can help avoid a clash of styles. 

DON’T plant anything too close to garden pathways. Remember comfortable space is a necessity for swinging arms, carrying packages, etc. About 60 cm of space should suffice. 

Have you heard of these Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior?  


One of the Best Colors for Living Room: Grey
Did any of these front garden ideas inspire your inner landscape designer? 

