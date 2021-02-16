13 first-class British front gardens with ideas to steal

In case you don't already know, your front garden plays a vital role in the first impressions made by your home as a whole. It's no use spending a wealth of time on painting your wooden trim and choosing the perfect front door if your landscaping is going to let the façade down.

Which brings us to the point, and today’s piece zooming in on big- and small front garden ideas. We’ve taken a look at how some top gardeners have sought to add a little extra life to their clients' front garden designs. Trust us: these designs have incorporated some of the UK’s most creative front garden ideas. So, let’s get inspired!



