This old-meets-new home is the best of both worlds

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Terrace house Wood Beige
Loading admin actions …

Interior architectural firm De Nieuwe Context from Maastricht, Netherlands deserve the credit for this latest homify 360° gem, which once again shows us what remarkable results can be enjoyed if an old structure meets up with a new, modern build.

The project we’re about to showcase involves an existing house that flaunts a most classical design complete with stone-clad façade. And the ‘new’ portion? That’s a timber-clad extension adding not only additional indoor space to the existing house, but also a most striking look on the outside.

Seen from the back

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Terrace house Sandstone Wood effect
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

All right, so no prizes for guessing where the new extension is, as you really can’t miss it! But just see how eye-catching the effect is of combining classic stone with rustic/country wood – definitely an exterior façade that gets attention the right way!

A sun-kissed terrace

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Terrace house Wood Beige
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

On the other side of the new volume, a quaint little sun-kissed terrace lies in wait, conjuring up the ideal outdoor space for relaxing, socialising, al fresco dining, etc. 

Here we also get to enjoy other striking touches of the house, both old and new, such as the glass doors and timber-framed windows. And of course we can’t overlook that expertly crafted garden that provides the perfect finishing touches to the outdoors.

Interior style

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Eclectic style living room Wood Beige
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

Thanks to an earthy colour palette, stylish furniture and eye-catching touches like stained-glass windows, the interior spaces are far from dull!

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

The imagined interiors

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Eclectic style living room Wood White
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

We rely on this expert 3D rendering of the indoor space to show us the style and layout that was imagined for this eye-catching house. So, with an exterior façade that flaunts both a classic and rustic/country-style look, what could be more perfect than having super contemporary furnishings on the inside?

Let’s scope out a few more images…

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Eclectic style living room Iron/Steel White
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Villas Wood Wood effect
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

Mergel woonhuis Berg en Terblijt, De Nieuwe Context De Nieuwe Context Terrace house Sandstone Beige
De Nieuwe Context

De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context
De Nieuwe Context

Up next on our viewing list: The old gatehouse with a dazzling new side.

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house mixing various styles?

