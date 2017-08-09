This old-meets-new home is the best of both worlds

Interior architectural firm De Nieuwe Context from Maastricht, Netherlands deserve the credit for this latest homify 360° gem, which once again shows us what remarkable results can be enjoyed if an old structure meets up with a new, modern build.
The project we’re about to showcase involves an existing house that flaunts a most classical design complete with stone-clad façade. And the ‘new’ portion? That’s a timber-clad extension adding not only additional indoor space to the existing house, but also a most striking look on the outside.
All right, so no prizes for guessing where the new extension is, as you really can’t miss it! But just see how eye-catching the effect is of combining classic stone with rustic/country wood – definitely an exterior façade that gets attention the right way!
On the other side of the new volume, a quaint little sun-kissed terrace lies in wait, conjuring up the ideal outdoor space for relaxing, socialising, al fresco dining, etc.
Here we also get to enjoy other striking touches of the house, both old and new, such as the glass doors and timber-framed windows. And of course we can’t overlook that expertly crafted garden that provides the perfect finishing touches to the outdoors.
Thanks to an earthy colour palette, stylish furniture and eye-catching touches like stained-glass windows, the interior spaces are far from dull!
We rely on this expert 3D rendering of the indoor space to show us the style and layout that was imagined for this eye-catching house. So, with an exterior façade that flaunts both a classic and rustic/country-style look, what could be more perfect than having super contemporary furnishings on the inside?
