This old-meets-new home is the best of both worlds

Interior architectural firm De Nieuwe Context from Maastricht, Netherlands deserve the credit for this latest homify 360° gem, which once again shows us what remarkable results can be enjoyed if an old structure meets up with a new, modern build.

The project we’re about to showcase involves an existing house that flaunts a most classical design complete with stone-clad façade. And the ‘new’ portion? That’s a timber-clad extension adding not only additional indoor space to the existing house, but also a most striking look on the outside.