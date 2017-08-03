5 beautiful prefabricated houses for under £160,000

Finally, we simply had to showcase this utterly unbelievable home! With prefabs being so customisable, you can, within the parameters of physics, have anything you want and boy, this design really proves that! When you think that this will have been quicker to build than a standard home and cost under £160,000 for the construction, you have no option but to be impressed, right?

For a little more prefab inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Prefab homes: essential knowledge before you buy.