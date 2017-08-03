5 beautiful prefabricated houses for under £160,000

If the words 'prefabricated home' fill your head with images of naff or outdated houses, we're about to totally change your perception entirely! There are so many benefits to a prefab property that you'd be crazy to not at least ask your architect about the possibilities and what they could design for you, but before you do, how about we show you some of the more unusual, eye-catching and stylish visions that have been brought into being already? As soon as you see these simply staggering houses, you'll be 100% sold on the idea of a prefab of your own and when you realise that each of these cost under £160,000 to build, you'll really be chomping at the bit to design something incredible!
Boasting an impressive 132m², set out over two expansive floors, this home is nothing like how prefabs used to be! The contemporary styling is phenomenal and with such striking materials used together, including wood, concrete and glass, this is a gorgeous design that cost a fraction of what you'd think and will have been constructed in a short period of time too!
If a contemporary home isn't what you're after, as you prefer your home to have a little more traditional, you can absolutely embrace a rustic aesthetic, via the prefab construction method! This fantastic 123m² property has the look of a traditional cabin, but also includes three large bedrooms and bathrooms. Wow! Who knew prefab homes were so varied?
If you want to design a home that is unlike anything else you've ever seen before, a prefabricated property could be ideal for you! Just look at the funky shape of this home, if you need any extra proof! 136m² of luxurious interior space is succinctly cocooned inside sloping structures and decadent glass, which makes the fact that it was SO cost-effective almost hard to believe!
How about something a little more hybrid in style? This modern rustic prefab home has taken all the best bits of the individual genres it is influenced by and combined them to wonderful effect. While the glazing is undeniably contemporary and assures uninterrupted views of the incredible location, all that wood really does give a heritage feel. Prefabs? Naff? Whoever told you that?
Finally, we simply had to showcase this utterly unbelievable home! With prefabs being so customisable, you can, within the parameters of physics, have anything you want and boy, this design really proves that! When you think that this will have been quicker to build than a standard home and cost under £160,000 for the construction, you have no option but to be impressed, right?
