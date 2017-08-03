Your browser is out-of-date.

17 low-maintenance landscaping ideas for your garden

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Unless you're retired, have a team of gardeners or simply have no desire to ever have any down time, the chances are that you'd be grateful for some tips for creating a low-maintenance yet still stunning garden, right? Well that's exactly what we have for you today! A whopping 17 tips, in actual fact! From choosing your stone varieties carefully through to preventing weeds being a problem—and even keeping your lawn in top shape, we have everything you need, right here, so let's take a look! Before long, you could be sitting around and just enjoying your garden, as apposed to always working away in it!

1. Build a solid base for any stone surfaces that you want to put in place, so you don't have to keep maintaining them. You want a good 6-8 inches of foundations.

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
Hannah Collins Garden Design

2. Create an outdoor cooking and entertaining space to take advantage of those warmer days and nights. So much less messy than cooking indoors!

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room,barbecue
homify

3. Pick the perfect stone for your outdoor flooring. You want it to be hardwearing, stylish and easy to keep clean!

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

4. Mulch your beds, to prevent weeds becoming a problem and to get a really neat, yet still organic finish.

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

5. Plant lavender, for a gorgeous scent, as well as a bold injection of colour.

Lavender and Lighting Borrowed Space Mediterranean style garden
Borrowed Space

6. Put crushed stone and slate chippings to beautiful use in your borders and beds. So stylish!

homify Modern garden
7. Make sure that your stone choices match your home, for a really cohesive and continued theme. Just look at these lovely walls!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

8. Planting perennials is a great way to guarantee a beautiful yearly display, with little effort. Mix in some evergreens too, so you don't ever have empty beds.

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

9. Colourful but unfussy flowers create a fantastic aesthetic, without needing to be constantly tended. Daisies are perfect, unlike roses, which are super needy!

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

10. Tall grasses are spectacular, especially for ground cover, but always choose a variety that can thrive in your climate or they will look dry and sad!

Perennial and grass planting Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

11. Potted plants offer pretty visuals but without ant risk of things getting out of control. Neat, ordered and fabulous!

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

12. Always look to plant native varieties of flowers and plants, to make sure that hey will take to your soil and not need a lot of extra attention to grow.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden raised beds,sleepers
Yorkshire Gardens

13. If you have a luscious lawn, always clear fallen leaves from the surface in autumn, or you could put the grass at risk of soggy damage.

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Louise Yates Garden Design

14. Speaking of seasons, be sure to heavily mulch all borders in spring, to prevent weeds from growing. Mulch also makes sure that water goes where it's needed!

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

15. How about considering faux grass? It looks great, needs nothing and really finishes a garden beautifully. Talk about effortless!

faux grass JRD Associates Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Synthetic Green
JRD Associates

16. Add rainwater collection points to your garden, to make keeping your plants hydrated a piece of cake, even in summer. They look amazing too!

Fruit and Vegetable Garden - East London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Rustic style garden
Earth Designs

17. Choose the right bbq, as it needs to look good, be easy to use and always be ready to entertain! Admit it; you love being the host with the most and this will really help!

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Summer will be coming to an end soon, so take a look at this Ideabook: The beautiful autumn garden guide.

The ultimate fun house for a family with 5 kids
Did any of these gardens particularly inspire you?

